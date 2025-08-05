I’m desperate to play her: Sharon Stone on starring in Phyllis Diller in a biopic

Sharon Stone shared a close bond with late comedian-actor Phyllis Diller and now she says she is “desperate” to star in a biopic on her.

Sharon Stone wants to play the role of Phyllis Diller

Sharon, best known for her 90s erotic thrillers Basic Instinct, Sliver and The Specialist, has built an enviable filmography over the years by starring in movies such as Casino, Gloria, The Disaster Artist and The Laundromat.

Sharon, 67, went down memory lane and recalled her bond with the late actor, who died on August 20, 2012. She told Diller about her wish to portray the comedian, who in return taught her how to laugh.