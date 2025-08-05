Grammy winner Ricky Kej celebrates birthday with new spiritual song

Grammy winning musician Ricky Kej has released a spiritual song We Are One (Raghupati Raghava) to celebrate his birthday.

The singer, who turned 44 on Tuesday, shared the new song on Instagram on Monday with the caption, “Happy Birthday to me!! Thrilled to release 'We Are One (Raghupati Raghava)' on my special day! A 2-year journey, filmed at various sacred sites. This music video celebrates Unity in Diversity, highlighting the shared essence of all spiritual paths. If you resonate with the message, I'd be grateful if you'd share it on your socials.”