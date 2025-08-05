Kpop band Purple Kiss disbands to pursue "individual dreams"

Kpop band Purple Kiss, South Korean girl group formed by RBW in 2020, announced that it will disband less than five years after its debut to follow "individual dreams."
The group’s agency, RBW, announced Monday that the six-member group would officially close their chapter in November.
“Because the group held deep meaning for both the company and the members, we spent a long time having serious discussions about what the future should look like,” RBW said in a statement.
“In the end, we reached a conclusion that respects each other’s wishes and supports the members’ individual dreams.”
“While group activities are ending, we plan to carry out the scheduled promotions as planned to repay fans for the love and support they’ve shown so far,” RBW added.
The group consists of six members: Na Go-eun, Dosie, Ireh, Yuki, Chaein and Swan. It was originally a seven-member group, but one member Park Ji-eun left the group in November 2022 due to health issues.
Purple Kiss is considered to be a self-producing group, with members involved in songwriting, composing and other musical aspects.
Last month, the band released a physical single, “I Miss My …” last month and held media interviews to promote it. Initially, Dosie was concerned about the change.
“When I first got the song, the lyrics were all in English, so it was hard to understand and connect with emotionally. I wasn’t sure if I could express the song well or blend into this concept naturally,” Dosie said.
However, in August, the group will release their next album that will be in English language. This will be accompanied by promotional activities in Japan and a tour in the USA as well as a concert in South Korea.
Purple Kiss debuted in March 2021 and impressed their fanbase with hits like Zombie, Ponzona, Sweet Juice and more. RBW also thanked PLORY, the fans who have stood by the group since the beginning.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.