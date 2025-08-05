Kpop band Purple Kiss disbands to pursue "individual dreams"

Kpop band Purple Kiss, South Korean girl group formed by RBW in 2020, announced that it will disband less than five years after its debut to follow "individual dreams."

South Korean girl group Purple Kiss will disband in November

The group’s agency, RBW, announced Monday that the six-member group would officially close their chapter in November.

“Because the group held deep meaning for both the company and the members, we spent a long time having serious discussions about what the future should look like,” RBW said in a statement.

“In the end, we reached a conclusion that respects each other’s wishes and supports the members’ individual dreams.”

“While group activities are ending, we plan to carry out the scheduled promotions as planned to repay fans for the love and support they’ve shown so far,” RBW added.

The group consists of six members: Na Go-eun, Dosie, Ireh, Yuki, Chaein and Swan. It was originally a seven-member group, but one member Park Ji-eun left the group in November 2022 due to health issues.