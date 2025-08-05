Elon Musk scores a salary hike from Tesla, and you won’t believe the amount

Elon was last compensated in 2018, which was later struck down by a Delaware court. The court ruled that the compensation of Elon Musk gave him too much power which was unjust to the shareholders. Tesla is still now appealing to this decision. Amidst all this, the new package has been offered as a 'good faith' increment and aims to make sure the CEO continues to grow the company till 2027.

To earn the raise, Elon Musk must remain in a senior position in Tesla company and he can't sell these shares immediately. There is a time period of five years lock-in period which means he need to hold on it that long. The board of Tesla believes that its essential to retain Elon at a time when other companies are strategizing with AI tools and robotics. The board has also pointed out that Elon was not paid any fixed salary for the past eight years and only was paid on the basis of Tesla's performance.