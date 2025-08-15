Devil is in the Details in Hyderabad highlights the things we often overlook

In art, detail is more than decoration. Take miniature painting for example where intricacy is the soul of the craft as each deliberate motif acts as an element of storytelling. The exhibition Devil is in the Details, curated by Supriya Lahoti Gandhi and Jayesh Mathur, hinges on this philosophy, exploring how Indian classical miniature traditions continue to influence contemporary practices.

Devil is in the Details highlights miniature paintings

Among the artists featured is Rajnish Chhanesh, a young painter whose work draws from the violence he observes in the world around him. “Violence is not only about killing, but it can also be in words, in emotional hurt, or even in silence,” he says. His art reflects on how landscapes, both physical and emotional, transform after moments of violence, often blending surreal elements with motifs from nature.

Rajnish’s deep connection with miniature art began in 2012, when he worked on a conservation project restoring 500–600-year-old paintings. His signature style took further shape during a residency in Taiwan, where he drew inspiration from Buddhism and Chinese art traditions. “In Buddhism, people speak to nature before God. When I visited temples, I noticed that people would first face nature, bow their head, and then turn to pray. That relationship with nature influenced me deeply. If you look

at my paintings, they are simple, with few colours, mostly greens with birds, reflecting that meditative palette but also blending Indian miniature art.”