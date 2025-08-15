Devil is in the Details in Hyderabad highlights the things we often overlook

In art, detail is more than decoration. Take miniature painting for example where intricacy is the soul of the craft as each deliberate motif acts as an element of storytelling. The exhibition Devil is in the Details, curated by Supriya Lahoti Gandhi and Jayesh Mathur, hinges on this philosophy, exploring how Indian classical miniature traditions continue to influence contemporary practices.
Among the artists featured is Rajnish Chhanesh, a young painter whose work draws from the violence he observes in the world around him. “Violence is not only about killing, but it can also be in words, in emotional hurt, or even in silence,” he says. His art reflects on how landscapes, both physical and emotional, transform after moments of violence, often blending surreal elements with motifs from nature.
Rajnish’s deep connection with miniature art began in 2012, when he worked on a conservation project restoring 500–600-year-old paintings. His signature style took further shape during a residency in Taiwan, where he drew inspiration from Buddhism and Chinese art traditions. “In Buddhism, people speak to nature before God. When I visited temples, I noticed that people would first face nature, bow their head, and then turn to pray. That relationship with nature influenced me deeply. If you look
at my paintings, they are simple, with few colours, mostly greens with birds, reflecting that meditative palette but also blending Indian miniature art.”
The show presents works by Divya Pamnani, Gargi Chandola, Gopa Trivedi, Keerti Pooja, Meghna Patpatia, Parth Kothekar, Rajnish Chhanesh, Raka Panda, Rayana Giridhara Gowd, Sachin Shankar, Sangam Vankhde, and Viraj Khanna.
Raka Panda, originally from West Bengal and now based in Ahmedabad, is shaped by the transitions she has experienced in every environment. “I belong to West Bengal, a border-side, nature-oriented space. Moving to a metropolitan city like Ahmedabad brought many cultural and situational transitions,” she reflects. Like Rajnish, Raka’s practice merges detailed nature motifs with metaphorical storytelling. “In Indian miniature, like Ragamala, elements of nature are shown with high detailing, inviting viewers beyond the logical world. For me, the canvas is where conscious and subconscious meet,” she says.
Another artist, Keerti Pooja, presents a series that captures intimate moments of daily life that often go unnoticed. “There’s so much going on in our day-to-day lives, but there are small moments I tend to capture and then paint,” Keerti shares. Her works often merge human experiences with natural imagery. The scenes are delicate and subtle, carrying a sense of intimacy through details that might be overlooked until brought into focus on paper. Her compositions also leave intentional blank spaces, allowing room for the eye to rest amidst the canvas.
In the hands of these artists, each brushstroke and motif, becomes a vessel that bridges centuries, identities and histories.
Free entry.
On till September 21, 11 am to 7 pm. At Kalakriti Art Gallery.
