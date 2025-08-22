This Chennai exhibition is an ode to friendship and art

They say that art knows no bounds, no age, no stage, and certainly no expiry date. For 18 artists from the Stella Maris College Fine Arts batch of ’87, this couldn’t be more true. They’ve reunited after nearly four decades to put on a breathtaking exhibition, Artful Reunion.
Varuna Arvind, a key organiser and founder of VA Gallery, shares the incredible story behind the show. “We’re a batch from the Stella Maris Fine Arts Department, and we’ve been in touch for years, sharing our art and what we do daily.” This ongoing connection became the spark for a grand idea. For years, the group had been “talking about a group show,” but it remained just as a talk. A serendipitous meeting at a friend’s exhibition finally lit a fire within them. They set a date, a purpose, and a dream.
What followed was a whirlwind of collaboration and excitement. Artists from all walks of life, including an interior designer, an art educator, and even a vice-principal, came together. Some were closet artists, who were creating for themselves and their families, while others had already established themselves. Now, as they approach their 60s, they’ve found a newfound drive.
“I’m a homemaker and I haven’t done art in some time now because of my personal commitments and other works. But this acted as a motivation for me to restart my art, after almost 35 odd years,” says Geetanjali Venkatesh from Bengaluru, who is among the 18 artists.
What makes this exhibition so special is its genuine, organic feel. Each of the 18 artists, hailing from seven different cities across India and abroad, brought their own unique style and subject matter. “We didn’t do a common theme because everyone has their own subject,” Varuna notes. The result is a kaleidoscope of styles and mediums, each a peek into a different world.
“This is something that is like a dream come true. I have been having a lot of challenges within my family. But this show gave me a sudden meaning in my life—an anchor to hold on. And I will never let it go,” shares Varalakshmi Badri.
After receiving an overwhelming response for the exhibition, Varuna now hopes to make this an annual affair. “This is edition one, and we’ve already started planning for the next year,” she says with an infectious enthusiasm.
Open to all. On till August 23. 11 am to 7 pm. At VA Gallery, RA Puram.
