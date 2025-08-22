This Chennai exhibition is an ode to friendship and art

They say that art knows no bounds, no age, no stage, and certainly no expiry date. For 18 artists from the Stella Maris College Fine Arts batch of ’87, this couldn’t be more true. They’ve reunited after nearly four decades to put on a breathtaking exhibition, Artful Reunion.

How a group of friends rediscovered their artistic selves

Varuna Arvind, a key organiser and founder of VA Gallery, shares the incredible story behind the show. “We’re a batch from the Stella Maris Fine Arts Department, and we’ve been in touch for years, sharing our art and what we do daily.” This ongoing connection became the spark for a grand idea. For years, the group had been “talking about a group show,” but it remained just as a talk. A serendipitous meeting at a friend’s exhibition finally lit a fire within them. They set a date, a purpose, and a dream.

What followed was a whirlwind of collaboration and excitement. Artists from all walks of life, including an interior designer, an art educator, and even a vice-principal, came together. Some were closet artists, who were creating for themselves and their families, while others had already established themselves. Now, as they approach their 60s, they’ve found a newfound drive.