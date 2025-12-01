Vengayam: A layered exploration of consciousness at Kannadi Cupboard

In a year shaped by political tension, cultural fragmentation, and a growing uncertainty about the world, artist Dr Sasithar Gunasekaran and curator Prasanna Venkatesh have constructed a space where abstraction becomes a kind of emotional archaeology. Vengayam, showing this weekend, is not merely an art exhibition; it is a deliberate encounter with layered consciousness as well.

Sasithar Gunasekaran’s ‘Vengayam’ wraps up after two days of immersive abstraction

“I chose the name Vengayam because there are nothing but layers,” Sasithar says. His artistic method, shaped through experimentations with canvas, gaada fabric, paints, and stainers, is instinctive and almost ritualistic. “I am not trying to tell a story but rather scream at the canvas,” he explains. “The layers present so many organic forms, almost like clouds; it takes the shape one has in mind.”

In his works, forms melt into one another: a limb dissolves into vapour, a figure becomes an echo. These visual ambiguities place Sasithar’s practice in conversation with Surrealist explorations of the subconscious as autonomous terrain. This inwardness is central to the exhibition, but Vengayam is not disconnected from the world outside. “To be human is to suffer, in my opinion,” the artist says bluntly.

His works respond to global shifts and the helplessness one feels in the midst of them all. “The recent political shift to right-wing ideologies, ongoing wars, which we can only watch and not do anything… it shakes the sensitive mind to know an individual is not really able to make a change in the course of things,” he says.