This new exhibit in Delhi is a visual journey into India's diverse artistic voices

IndiGalleria is set to launch its first major physical exhibition, Sapiens, a group show featuring the work of seventeen distinguished contemporary Indian artists. The exhibition will offer audiences an immersive visual experience from December 5 to 14, 2025, at Kalamkar, Bikaner House, New Delhi, bridging a diverse range of artistic voices and regional styles under one roof.
Curated by Aakshat Sinha and co-curated by Harmandeep Keerti, Sapiens is driven by a thoughtful intent: to explore the multi-layered ways humans perceive, feel, and interact with the world. The exhibition brings forward artistic languages deeply rooted in personal journeys, regional identities, and socio-cultural reflection. Through figurative, semi-abstract, and abstract expressions, using media such as acrylics, oils, watercolours, and experimental forms, the showcase emphasises individuality while unravelling the complexities of the shared human condition.
The exhibition brings together a formidable line-up of artists hailing from major creative hubs including Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Bhubaneswar, as well as smaller cities like Belgaum, Samastipur, and Pune. The featured artists include Ananda Moy Banerji, GC Jena, Late Prabir Roy, Ram Bali Prajapati, Tirthankar Biswas, Anamika S, and Reena Singh, among others. Together, their works weave a vibrant, collective narrative that celebrates introspection, memory, identity, and the evolving spirit of contemporary India.
Curator Aakshat Sinha articulated his role as one of facilitating dialogue. “My role here is to create a frame, one that allows these narratives to breathe, intersect, and resonate. Curating, for me, is about listening deeply, connecting threads, and allowing the artists’ voices to guide the viewer’s journey.” Sinha views the exhibition as an invitation to pause, reflect, and discover the many ways art mirrors our shared existence. Building upon years of nurturing an online art ecosystem, "Sapiens" marks a major milestone as IndiGalleria expands its physical footprint across the nation.