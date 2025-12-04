This new exhibit in Delhi is a visual journey into India's diverse artistic voices

The exhibition brings together a formidable line-up of artists hailing from major creative hubs including Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Bhubaneswar, as well as smaller cities like Belgaum, Samastipur, and Pune. The featured artists include Ananda Moy Banerji, GC Jena, Late Prabir Roy, Ram Bali Prajapati, Tirthankar Biswas, Anamika S, and Reena Singh, among others. Together, their works weave a vibrant, collective narrative that celebrates introspection, memory, identity, and the evolving spirit of contemporary India.

Curator Aakshat Sinha articulated his role as one of facilitating dialogue. “My role here is to create a frame, one that allows these narratives to breathe, intersect, and resonate. Curating, for me, is about listening deeply, connecting threads, and allowing the artists’ voices to guide the viewer’s journey.” Sinha views the exhibition as an invitation to pause, reflect, and discover the many ways art mirrors our shared existence. Building upon years of nurturing an online art ecosystem, "Sapiens" marks a major milestone as IndiGalleria expands its physical footprint across the nation.