Wedding bells for Nupur Sanon: inside scoop on the alleged union with Stebin Ben

Rumours about Nupur Sanon's royal wedding to singer Stebin Ben in Udaipur have filled social media with speculation about this 'destination wedding' at the Fairmont Palace Udaipur. After confirmation from several sources, both families have begun preparing for Nupur's wedding and plan to hold the event at the Fairmont Udaipur Resort, one of Udaipur's most beautiful resorts. It seems safe to predict that as we learn more about this wedding and watch the excitement build around this beautiful resort, it will continue to be a huge conversation piece for both fans of Bollywood and those who follow its stars.

What we know so far about the wedding

According to several sources, Nupur Sanon will wed singer Stebin Ben in an extravagant event. The wedding of Kriti Sanon's sister is set to take place at the luxury Fairmont Udaipur Palace on January 8 and 9, 2026. The Fairmont Udaipur Palace encompasses an 18-acre property with 327 rooms and suites, and is frequently a preferred venue for prominent luxury wedding events. Sources have revealed that initial planning for decor and hospitality has already taken place, which has sparked speculation that the event will be a small, yet star-studded affair.