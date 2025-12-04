Wedding bells for Nupur Sanon: inside scoop on the alleged union with Stebin Ben

Rumours about Nupur Sanon's royal wedding to singer Stebin Ben in Udaipur have filled social media with speculation about this 'destination wedding' at the Fairmont Palace Udaipur. After confirmation from several sources, both families have begun preparing for Nupur's wedding and plan to hold the event at the Fairmont Udaipur Resort, one of Udaipur's most beautiful resorts. It seems safe to predict that as we learn more about this wedding and watch the excitement build around this beautiful resort, it will continue to be a huge conversation piece for both fans of Bollywood and those who follow its stars.
According to several sources, Nupur Sanon will wed singer Stebin Ben in an extravagant event. The wedding of Kriti Sanon's sister is set to take place at the luxury Fairmont Udaipur Palace on January 8 and 9, 2026. The Fairmont Udaipur Palace encompasses an 18-acre property with 327 rooms and suites, and is frequently a preferred venue for prominent luxury wedding events. Sources have revealed that initial planning for decor and hospitality has already taken place, which has sparked speculation that the event will be a small, yet star-studded affair.
Despite all of this speculation, neither Nupur nor Stebin nor either family has made an official statement confirming that there will be a wedding. During an interview with the singer earlier this year, he indicated he was "still single" and that he was focused on his career, therefore refuting any speculation of being romantically linked to Nupur.
Recently, Udaipur's 77th custodian of the House of Mewar spoke about how much of a financial burden destination weddings at a royal palace like his will cost clients while speaking on the Web FM podcast. The prince has stated that “There is a very straight answer to this: the more sugar you put in the tea, the sweeter it will be. You want to deal in lakhs or crores; everything is possible. If people have made up their mind about having that dream wedding, they can have it.”