Bengaluru's new Tem museum dives into Japanese and Indian philosophies

Kicking off with an electrifying live showcase by popular Japanese percussion group Drum Tao, recently, the uru welcomed a brand new museum. And this grand opening instantly redefined the identity of Bengaluru’s Phoenix Mall of Asia — a location recognised for housing global luxury designer brands and fine dining — as an experiential cultural spot.
The Toyota Experiential Museum, called ‘Tem,’ has opened doors to a unique experience that blends Japanese culture and technology with Indian philosophy. It’s designed as a multi-sensory and cultural hub that blends Japanese minimalism with the Indian beliefs of mindful living or the concept of sadhana, creating a holistic five-senses experience — sight, sound, touch, smell and taste.
“What we’re aiming to create here is a sense of movement across all your senses. Each zone — three inside and two at the entrance — has been designed to engage a different sensory experience. As a company, we want to go beyond mobility by offering a surreal experience that awakens the senses. As our tagline says: happier paths for all,” reveals curator, Amodh S Guttal.
The space is curated into three zones to take visitors on an immersive journey. The Seasonal Projection Tunnel comes first, with mirrors on the floor and ceiling, one can savour infinite projections of light and colour that represent the changing seasons common to both Japan and India. Before you enter, you are prompted to scan a QR code and input some basic details, including your birth date.
Based on your birth month, the system identifies your unique birth month flower, which will appear on the screen when you click the given app. “There are elements of both Japan and India coming together here. We see the precision and cultural sensibilities Japan is known for, alongside Indian values, thought and cultural influence. In the first zone, you’ll notice the four seasons shared by both India and Japan. This has been carefully curated and electronically controlled diffusers release scents that represent each season,” he shares.
The second room features a digitally created installation in collaboration with Drum Tao, offering stunning visuals of Japan’s iconic tourist spots and their traditional, powerful taiko art, infused with elements of modern performing arts. The group’s performance is centred around instrumental music created with wadaiko (Japanese drums), ranging from small, handheld snares to massive odaiko drums, shinobue (bamboo flute), koto (harp) and three-stringed shamisens.
“Both India and Japan share an appreciation for sound — especially bold, resonant sound — so the second room celebrates this shared cultural connection,” he elucidates.
The last zone displays a car surrounded by a cascading water curtain, mist and lighting effects, creating a dramatic and serene art installation. Walk out and you find Matcha Corner & Café (an interactive café serving traditional Japanese ceremonial matcha-based beverages, fresh bakes and ice-cream, all designed for Indian flavour profiles) and right next to the café is a merch store with curated lifestyle collectables and objects.
₹499. At Hebbal.