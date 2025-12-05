Bengaluru's new Tem museum dives into Japanese and Indian philosophies

The space is curated into three zones to take visitors on an immersive journey. The Seasonal Projection Tunnel comes first, with mirrors on the floor and ceiling, one can savour infinite projections of light and colour that represent the changing seasons common to both Japan and India. Before you enter, you are prompted to scan a QR code and input some basic details, including your birth date.

Based on your birth month, the system identifies your unique birth month flower, which will appear on the screen when you click the given app. “There are elements of both Japan and India coming together here. We see the precision and cultural sensibilities Japan is known for, alongside Indian values, thought and cultural influence. In the first zone, you’ll notice the four seasons shared by both India and Japan. This has been carefully curated and electronically controlled diffusers release scents that represent each season,” he shares.