Priyanka Aelay's 'Stardust, Moonshine & I' explores the intersection of folklore and nature

For artist Priyanka Aelay, elements of the forest and nature become the language that unites fables and reality. The flora and fauna are not just motifs but the subject of a beautiful mind that interprets the importance of such environments. In her work, the concepts from folklore and mythology are extended into dreamy visual reimaginations in addition to the learnings from films and visual culture academia.

Her study of the popular Telugu folk tale Baalanagamma, alongside the feminine references and non-linearities of moon-cycles, often lend themselves to her thoughts and creations. Her ongoing exhibition Stardust, Moonshine & I mirrors such inventive imaginations onto the canvas, even chronicling the tales of coexistence between different landscapes and underwater life with a surreal touch in execution. Priyanka joins us for a deep dive into the inspirations behind the pieces in this exhibition. She also discusses the significance of playing with transparency in colours to reflect the dialogues of revelations in her paintings and what she would want viewers to take away from this presentation.