South Asian voices reframe the centre at Miami Art Week

At the Untitled Art Fair during Miami Art Week, a modest booth from RMC drew crowds that felt less like fairgoers drifting between stands and more like visitors pulled toward a magnetic field.

The gallery’s curation of South Asian artists such as Ammama Malik and Sid Pattni, sparked a level of curiosity that seemed to catch even seasoned collectors off-guard. In a week known for spectacle, the attention felt unusually focused, almost studious.

Miami Art Week: How South Asian collectors are stepping into philanthropic and curatorial roles

Something was happening, and it was happening through work that insisted on its own specificity while speaking with clarity to a global audience.

Rajiv Menon, founder of RMC and one of the only Indian gallerists operating in the United States, has been at the centre of this shift. He describes the response less as a surprise and more as a realignment long in the making.

“American collectors were drawn to the universality of the works,” he explains, emphasising that questions around migration and the gendered body form a shared vocabulary across cultures. His artists draw from the subcontinent’s histories, yet they converse with European and American art lineages with ease.

In a fair that often collapses complexity into immediacy, the artists’ insistence on layered narratives felt refreshing. Much of the discussion around the booth circled back to The Missing Figure, a presentation grappling with colonial memory and movement across borders.