Laxman Aelay's Silent Conversation unveils multi-dimensional artistry

A

Around 2003 and 2004, I went to New York. My daughter lives there and I have a small studio set up. Around that time I started doing some drawings with black ink on canvas. Eventually, I visited so many museums like The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) and the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Guggenheim Museum and others, witnessing so many exhibitions and Marxist works. What I read, what I saw in museums, really inspired me. I was also inspired by FN Souza’s drawings, making 100 postcard drawings. I also travelled to Mexico City, saw murals by artists like Diego Rivera and read Octavio Paz’s poem. After that, I did a big canvas.