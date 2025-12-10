Nnena Kalu becomes first artist with a learning disability to win Turner Prize

Nnena, who has limited verbal communication, is a resident artist at ActionSpace’s studio, which supports learning disabled artists in London. Charlotte Hollinshead of ActionSpace said Nnena had "made history.”

“This is a major, major moment for a lot of people. It’s seismic. It’s broken a very stubborn glass ceiling,” Charlotte said onstage at the award ceremony in Bradford, the U.K.’s 2025 city of culture.

Nnena beat three other artists — Rene Matic, Mohammed Sami and Zadie Xa — to the prize, which was founded in 1984 and named for 19th-century landscape painter J.M.W. Turner. Established to promote young British artists, and now open to UK artists of any age, the prize helped make stars of shark-pickling artist Damien Hirst, potter Grayson Perry, sculptor Anish Kapoor and filmmaker Steve McQueen.

However, it has also been criticised for rewarding impenetrable conceptual work and often sparks debate about the value of modern art. Winners such as Damien’s Mother and Child Divided, which consists of two cows, bisected and preserved in formaldehyde, and Martin Creed’s Lights On and Off — a room with a light blinking on and off — have drawn scorn from sections of the media.