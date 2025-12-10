Raul Malo, frontman of The Mavericks, dies at 60

Raul Malo, the soulful tenor and frontman of the genre-defying, Grammy-winning band The Mavericks, has died. He was 60.
Raul died Monday night, his wife, Betty Malo, posted on his Facebook page. He had been battling cancer. The frontman of The Mavericks had documented his health journey on social media since he disclosed in June 2024 that he was receiving treatment for colon cancer.
In September 2025, Raul said on Instagram that he was battling LMD, or leptomeningeal disease, a rare complication when cancer spreads to membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord.
The diagnosis forced The Mavericks to cancel dates with Dwight Yoakam in the middle of a joint tour. Raul left home in Nashville, Tennessee, to seek treatment in Houston, keeping his fans updated along his health journey.
“He was called to do another gig — this time in the sky — and he’s flying high like an eagle,” Betty Malo wrote. “No one embodied life and love, joy and passion, family, friends, music, and adventure the way our beloved Raul did. Now he will look down on us with all that heaven will allow, lighting the way and reminding us to savor every moment.”
Raul’s band praised his deep commitment to the “preservation of the multilingual American musical repertoire” and his steadfast championing of “music education as an inspiration for every child across America and throughout the world.”
Born Raul Francisco Martínez-Malo Jr. in Miami to Cuban parents, he co-founded The Mavericks in 1989 with drummer Paul Deakin and bass guitarist Robert Reynolds. Their self-titled debut album was released the following year on the independent, Miami-based label Y&T Music.
The Mavericks released their 13th studio album, Moon & Stars, in 2024. Between that and their debut, the band received a Grammy, two Country Music Association awards and three Academy of Country Music Awards.
Raul has a BMI award for songwriting, for All You Ever Do Is Bring Me Down, and was nominated for several solo Grammys, including one for his album Lucky One and another for his work with the Latin supergroup Los Super Seven.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Betty; sons Dino, Victor, and Max, mother Norma, sister Carol, and Mavericks bandmates Paul Deakin, Eddie Perez and Jerry Dale McFadden.