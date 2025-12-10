Actor-filmmaker Russell Crowe criticises Gladiator 2

"I think the recent sequel, that we don’t have to name out loud, is a really unfortunate example of even the people in that engine room not actually understanding what made the first one special", said the actor.

What made the first film stand out was the "moral core", which Russell thinks was missing in the sequel. "It wasn’t the pomp, it wasn’t the circumstance, it wasn’t the action. It was the moral core", he said.

The Academy Award winning actor continued, "There was a daily fight on that set, there was a daily fight to keep that moral core of the character. The amount of times they suggested sex scenes and stuff like that for Maximus… you’re taking away his power".

Russell Crowe said that he was not willing to involve Maximus into unnecessary intimate scenes for that would have affected the strength of his character.

Both Gladiator and Gladiator 2 have been directed by English filmmaker, Ridley Scott who revealed in August that a third film in the series is confirmed and the filmmaking process is underway. Actor Paul Mescal also expressed his desire to return to the series but said he had no idea when the film production will begin.