Russell Crowe to reunite with Henry Cavill in Highlander

Hollywood actor Russell Crowe will reunite with his Man of Steel co-star Henry Cavill in the upcoming Highlander remake.

Russel’s role as mentor Ramirez from the 1986 original

Crowe will play the role of Henry’s mentor, Juan Sánchez-Villalobos Ramírez made famous by Sean Connery in the original 1986 film.

Director Chad Stahelski, the architect of John Wick will helm the project. Michael Finch has written the screenplay. The project is backed by Amazon MGM Studios and United Artists.

The original fantasy action thriller of 1986 was directed by Russell Mulcahy. The plot revolved around the climax of an ancient battle between immortal warriors. The hero finds himself in a battle against powerful and wicked immortals who want to destroy the earth.

Scott Stuber and Nick Nesbitt of United Artists will produce the film along with Neal H Moritz, 87Eleven Entertainment and Josh Davis among others. United Artists has also secured full rights to the 1986 original.

After gaining popularity and a growing fan base, the Highlander franchise created by Gregory Widen, the film had several sequels and a TV series.

Three-time Oscar nominee Crowe will next be seen in the James Vanderbilt directorial Nuremberg, historical drama based on Jack El-Hai's 2013 book, The Nazi and the Psychiatrist.