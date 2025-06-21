Grammy-nominated Varijashree Venugopal unveils Vari (The Live Sessions) — a captivating live reinvention of her debut album

Grammy-nominated Indian vocalist Varijashree Venugopal — the only Indian artist featured at this year’s International Jazz Festival — has unveiled her latest release, Vari (The Live Sessions), on the acclaimed U.S.-based label GroundUp Music. This new live album offers a bold, reimagined take on her debut record Vari, capturing the raw emotion, spontaneity and powerful synergy of a live performance.

Varijashree Venugopal releases Vari (The Live Sessions) — a soulful fusion of Indian classical and global sounds

Recorded in her hometown of Bengaluru, Vari (The Live Sessions) brings together an ensemble of world-class musicians to deliver a vibrant reinterpretation of seven standout tracks from the original album. The live format injects each composition with fresh life, blending Indian classical influences with intricate improvisation and a contemporary global sound.

The album was produced by Grammy-winning bassist Michael League, known for his work with Snarky Puppy, who also leads the live ensemble. Joining him are percussionist and co-arranger Pramath Kiran, mridangam virtuoso Jayachandra Rao, violinist Apoorva Krishna, keyboardist and synth artist Vivek Santhosh, and special guest Praveen D Rao on harmonium. Together, they create an immersive listening experience that celebrates artistic collaboration and musical freedom.

“Bringing these songs to life in a live setting has been an incredible journey,” says Varijashree. “The energy, the spontaneity, and the joy of playing together — I can’t wait for audiences to experience this new dimension of Vari. It’s about freedom, connection, and the magic that happens when talented musicians come together.”

Michael League reflects on the creative process: “Adapting Vari for a six-piece live band was surprisingly intuitive. The studio version included over 20 musicians on some tracks, so we had to rethink the arrangements without losing their depth. Thanks to the versatility of the musicians, we found new ways to tell the same stories. The violin acts both as a lead and a harmonic voice, and by creatively using samples and unconventional percussion, we built grooves in real time without relying on pre-recorded elements. The live experience offers something entirely new — a companion to the studio recordings, but with its own soul.”

Varijashree emphasizes the personal nature of the project: “This live album is a curated selection of songs that are especially close to my heart. Directed by Michael and performed by some of India’s finest artists, it’s been a thrilling and enriching experience. It’s more than a performance — it’s a celebration of collaboration, joy, and the boundless possibilities of live music.”

Vari (The Live Sessions) is not just a reinterpretation — it’s a statement. A vibrant fusion of cultures, genres, and emotions, it stands as a testament to Varijashree’s artistic evolution and the power of music to connect across borders. Now streaming worldwide, the album invites listeners to experience Vari in an entirely new light — intimate, spontaneous, and alive.

