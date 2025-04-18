Grammy-nominated singer Varijashree Venugopal talks about her latest work, Vari (The Live Sessions)

Ask Varijashree about her experience working with Michael League, and she says that it has been an absolute honour. “He’s someone I’ve admired deeply, not just as a musician but for his openness to exploring music rooted in different cultures—from Africa to Turkey to India. As a producer, he brings out something magical in every project.”

Each member of the ensemble brings a deep foundation in classical music—Indian or Western—infusing the set with both authenticity and adventurous spirit. “We’re all explorers,” Varijashree says. “We’ve taken what we’ve learned from our classical training and are reimagining it in a global, contemporary context.”

Though Varijashree’s parents, Venugopal (flautist) and Rama Venugopal (vocalist), come from the classical background, that did not deter Varijashree from widening her horizon in music. “I started singing when I was 18 months old. Growing up, I was constantly exposed to all kinds of music. I would decipher everything I heard into Indian notation—even jazz, world music, and fusion. It became a game for me. And that practice still guides how I write and reinterpret music.”