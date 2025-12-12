Art exhibition 'Sapiens' explores the many faces of humanity through a curated ensemble of 17 artists

Sapiens, IndiGalleria’s first major physical group show open worlds. Spread across the serene, light-filled spaces of Kalamkar at Bikaner House, New Delhi, the exhibition runs from 5–14 December 2025 and brings together 17 contemporary artists whose works collectively map the emotional, cultural, and philosophical terrain of what it means to be human.

Sapiens explores our shared humanity through seventeen artistic lenses

Curated by Aakshat Sinha and co-curated by Harmandeep Keerti, Sapiens is positioned as an exploration of perception, how we feel, respond, remember, and connect. It is also a significant milestone for IndiGalleria, which has spent years cultivating online and international visibility and now turns its focus to sustained, meaningful on-ground engagements across the country.

Aakshat’s display design leans on rhythm and visual movement. Transitions are deliberate: semi-abstract works lead into abstractions, which then open into vibrant figurative pieces. “A 360-degree visual plan was made, assuming variations of colour, subject matter, and the nature of art itself,” he says. “The transition is marked for the visitor to find a logical movement across the exhibition while retaining the individuality of the works.”

Beyond aesthetics, Sapiens also reflects the socio-cultural undercurrent of contemporary India. “Art is reflective of the times it is created in,” Aakshat notes. “In some cases, this is apparent through the colours, motifs, and elements, and in others by sheer absence. Art is always political, even when it does not seem so.”

He points to examples: GC Jena’s spiritual works that invite introspection; Ananda Moy Banerji’s layered abstractions that nudge viewers to consider the times we inhabit; and Late Prabir Roy’s sculptures, including one of Gandhi walking forward, an image that “presents the Aakshat relevance” of such figures. “India is a transient, ever-evolving image,” Aakshat adds. “The artworks attempt to capture the ephemeral with the omnipresent.”