PastForward: Textile artist Rakhee Shenoy opens up on being a young artist in Bengaluru

The first memory this writer has of Rakhee Shenoy is meeting her at an art event in this city. The artist’s calm, warm demeanour was devoid of the characteristic restlessness you tend to associate with young artists. Minutes into the conversation, this writer realised why it might be so. The 31-year-old textile artist’s beliefs do not always confine to conventional notions, but she is one of those rare ones who knows how to put it across in a way that leaves space for opposing views, while standing strong on her ground. Perhaps this strong sense of identity is what percolates down to her work and makes her style so signature, despite her growing up with parents who are renowned visual artists.
Her roots, though, have given her an ocean of memories of growing up surrounded by art; ones she fondly remembers. “Some of my earliest memories of growing up are around studios, sketchbooks and conversations around art. I remember accompanying my parents to exhibitions, watching artworks being installed and smelling fresh paint in my father’s studio. I had the privilege of meeting incredible artists, including legends like M F Husain: my mother Amita Shenoy was the curator of his museum in Koramangala,” she says.
After completing her Bachelor’s from Srishti MAHE, Rakhee pursued her Master’s at the Royal College of Art, London. Rakhee tells us about her experience, “My time at the Royal College of Art was truly transformative. It challenged everything I thought I knew about my practice. I was exposed to diverse global perspectives, critical thinking and the freedom to experiment without fear. It pushed me to unlearn as much as I learned to question materials, intent and narrative. That period gave me clarity, confidence and a deeper understanding of what I wanted to say through my work.”
And you’d be able to tell that she has seen the world, through the themes that recur in her work. Ephemerality, for instance, is a constant in her work. Rakhee’s motifs view impermanence through a more optimistic prism, unlike contemporary artists like Anya Gallaccio. Motifs like birds and flowers frequently recur in her work, gently nudging us to find beauty in fleeting moments. “I am deeply drawn to the idea that everything is constantly shifting. Birds, flowers, insects… these are all symbols of growth and change. There is a certain tenderness in impermanence, though the physical presence is fleeting, the feeling of it remains, soft and unexpectedly revealing.”
Not just the present — the way Rakhee looks at a time gone by is very unique as well. With age-toned maps, gingham tablecloths persistent in her work, you can tell that the artist is fascinated with the vintage. Does it ever find its inspiration from the Old Bengaluru charm? “Absolutely,” Rakhee says, “My fascination with vintage comes from a longing to hold on to memories, textures and stories from another time. Old Bengaluru, with its bungalows, tree-lined roads and slower lifestyle, has deeply influenced this nostalgia. The poetic feeling of things that have lived a full life carries history on their surfaces, and I find that inspiring.”
Even smaller elements in Rakhee’s textile pieces are created with a lot of focus on light and shadow. Does sunlight filtering through leaves on a December morning at Cubbon Park find its way into inspiring that? “Bengaluru really has a unique quality of light, soft and diffused, that changes with every season. The play of sunlight through trees, reflections after the rain, the muted shadows during overcast afternoons: all of these train your eye naturally,” Rakhee explains.
The vibrant yet balanced colour palette that’s signature to the artist, also finds a Bengaluru connect, she says, “Bengaluru is a city of contrasts — lush greenery against concrete, bright markets against empty corners, grey skies suddenly interrupted by bursts of colour. This balance between vibrancy and calm is something that reflects strongly in my palette. The soil after rain, flowering trees, tiled roofs, roadside vendors — all of these visuals quietly inform my choices of colour and texture.”
Despite successfully exhibiting in other Indian cities, the artist still considers exhibiting in Bengaluru “personal” and speaks fondly of the close-knit art community in the city. “There’s room for honest critique, spontaneous collaboration and mentorship. Artists here show up for each other, whether it’s studio visits, exhibitions, or just a good chat. That sense of mutual support is priceless and grounding. And yes, there’s drama too, but let’s face it: a little spice makes things way more fun!”
Rakhee, who is excited to exhibit alongside her father Gurudas Shenoy for the first time next year, is optimistic about the future of Bengaluru’s art scene. “There is an exciting mix of emerging voices and established practices, along with growing institutional support and independent spaces. The city is becoming more confident in its artistic identity while remaining open to experimentation. I think Bengaluru will continue to evolve as a dynamic cultural hub with a strong, authentic voice of its own,” she ends the conversation on a hopeful note.
