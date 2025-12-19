PastForward: Textile artist Rakhee Shenoy opens up on being a young artist in Bengaluru

The first memory this writer has of Rakhee Shenoy is meeting her at an art event in this city. The artist’s calm, warm demeanour was devoid of the characteristic restlessness you tend to associate with young artists. Minutes into the conversation, this writer realised why it might be so. The 31-year-old textile artist’s beliefs do not always confine to conventional notions, but she is one of those rare ones who knows how to put it across in a way that leaves space for opposing views, while standing strong on her ground. Perhaps this strong sense of identity is what percolates down to her work and makes her style so signature, despite her growing up with parents who are renowned visual artists.

Rakhee Shenoy gets candid with Indulge Bengaluru on our 15th anniversary

Her roots, though, have given her an ocean of memories of growing up surrounded by art; ones she fondly remembers. “Some of my earliest memories of growing up are around studios, sketchbooks and conversations around art. I remember accompanying my parents to exhibitions, watching artworks being installed and smelling fresh paint in my father’s studio. I had the privilege of meeting incredible artists, including legends like M F Husain: my mother Amita Shenoy was the curator of his museum in Koramangala,” she says.