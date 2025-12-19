PastForward: Veteran artist Suresh Jayaram takes us through the many hats he’s been donning over the last three decades

Suresh’s formal education in art began when he started pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts in painting from the College of Fine Arts, Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath. Following this, he pursued a Master of Fine Arts in Art History, Criticism, and Conservation from The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, completing the degree in 1993. This shift in focus from creating art to analysing it fundamentally changed how Suresh approached his visual practice. In Suresh’s words, “You’re able to contextualise art or criticise it only by knowing more about art. So, art history and art criticism help you to deepen your context of knowing more about visual culture.”

Alongside painting and exhibiting at prominent spaces like Sakshi Gallery in Mumbai, Suresh started teaching art history at the KCP from 1993, eventually becoming the Dean of the college from 2005–2007. It’s here that the artist realised firsthand how art education was beginning to evolve rapidly against the backdrop of the digital revolution. “Now, students are more equipped to look at the world around them, at the contemporary art scene. They have a lot of accessibility to artists, to people and to the media. Students come with a lot of knowledge on themselves. So, one has to engage with them on how to work with the materials and the politics of doing art,” Suresh tells us. “In that way, it’s more of mentoring than teaching. Some of my best students have become my friends and they work in the same contemporary context as I do. So, there’s no longer the hierarchy of a teacher and a student,” he further notes.