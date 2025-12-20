At Autopoiesis: A Song for Resuscitation, South Asian artists reclaim the right to self-narration in Goa

Mahbubani frames the exhibition as a “song for resuscitation,” an image that recurs throughout the show. “Through the erasure of histories and the devalourisation of language, food, ways of walking, talking, laughing, amongst so many other facets of culture, our archives have been facing violence over the centuries,” they explain. In response, the artists reclaim these wounded archives, each presenting them in a way that is rooted in their particular ancestral experience as well as their contemporary reality.

The exhibition opens with works by Jahangir Jani, whose long career has shaped the conditions for many of the practices gathered here. Emerging in Mumbai in the 1990s with unflinching depictions of queer desire, Jani’s recent paintings move towards spiritual abstraction, assembled from burned detritus, packaging and fragments of text. These gestures hover between memory and imagination. “The autobiographical references are rites of passage that adhere in memory or even imagination,” Jani says. “It’s a kind of past/present pendulum. Abstraction is nothing as in no thing where the challenge is to articulate it.”

Nearby, Jovita Alvares’ two-channel video and illuminated photo sculptures confront a different kind of absence. Working with a sparse family archive, Alvares traces her grandmother’s migration from Goa to Karachi, situating Pakistani Christian histories that have slipped between dominant national narratives. Rather than reconstruct what has been lost, her work insists on staying with the gaps. “I realised that highlighting the loss is more important,” Alvares reflects, “because even though for me it comes from a personal space, it is a familiar story for many others… this loss, this hole, this pain, is real, it continues to hover among the present and is a living scar.” Light, for Alvares, becomes both a technical and symbolic tool: a conduit between viewer and the phantoms of a lost history.