Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha host Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur at their home

Harmanpreet rose to glory after India won the ICC ODI Women's World Cup under her captaincy after she took the winning catch against South Africa in the finals.

Following the win, the player said in the post-match interview, "We wanted to break this barrier. We were waiting for this moment; now that this moment has come, let us make it a habit. This is not the end, this is just the beginning. Next year, there is a World Cup as well, and then a Champions Trophy. So many big occasions are coming, we just want to keep getting better and do our best".

India's historic win has been a turning point for women's cricket in the country with the players gaining more visibility and the appreciation that was long overdue.

Recently, the captain, accompanied by some of her national teammates also took the hot seat at the reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. In an emotional moment, Harmanpreet shared, "The day I was born, my father was at his office, and the family sent him a message that my mother had been taken to the hospital". The cricketer shared that her father bought a t-shirt for her while on his way to the hospital. Talking about her first piece of clothing she said, "When I first wore those clothes, no one noticed. But after I played for India, a few years later, when we were shifting houses, my mother found them and said, 'Let me show you the clothes you wore on your first day'. I saw a shirt with 'Good Batting' written on it."

Harmanpreet Kaur, 36, made her India debut in 2009 and went on to write a historic chapter in the sport.