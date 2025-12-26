Pragya Jain unveils her fifth solo art exhibition, Tranquil Balance!

The exhibition comprises three collections. The first is the Heritage collection, a contemporary interpretation of traditional pichwai folk art. “It reflects how I view pichwai today, particularly my personal reading of the Nandi and the sacred cows and bulls of India. Most of the works in this series are embroidered, though it also includes paper works and paintings,” she shares.

The second is the Protagonist series, which was recently exhibited at World Art Dubai this April. “This series focuses on the idea that each of us is the protagonist of our own story. Rendered through animals, it also carries a humane message about how humans have encroached upon animal habitats and how these creatures deserve the space, peace and agency to live their own lives,” she reveals.