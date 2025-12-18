Experience Saudi Arabia via AlUla Arts Festival 2026!

The fifth edition of the AlUla Arts Festival, running from January 16 to February 14, is set to be its most diverse and immersive programme offering a genuine confluence of art, design, music and profound cultural exchange. The undisputed highlight is the return of Desert X AlUla, the spectacular site-specific land art exhibition that encourages visitors to journey through the terrain to discover bold, large-scale installations by a curated selection of Saudi and international artists.

Beyond the expansive desert installations, the festival’s urban hub — the vibrant AlJadidah Arts District — is where local artisans offer hands-on workshops and demonstrations, reinterpreting traditional crafts like pottery and jewellery-making through a modern design lens.