Exhibition in Delhi shows art as a cross-cultural conversation

From the time of Alexander the Great, Greek influence entered the region, mainly in cities such as Ai Khanum. This cultural blending continued during the Kushana period (1st–3rd century CE), when Afghanistan became part of major trade networks connecting the East and the West. Archaeological finds such as the Begram Treasure — which includes Roman glassware, Indian ivory, and Chinese lacquer — give clear evidence of the wide-ranging movement of goods during this time.

The exhibition, ‘Shared Stories: An Art Journey Across Civilizations Beyond Boundaries’ now on display at the Humayun's Tomb Museum, includes artefacts and themes that travelled along these routes over centuries, reflecting this lengthy history of trade and cultural interchange. Presented in collaboration with the Delhi’s Italian Institute of Culture, Humayun’s Tomb Museum, and Museo delle Civiltà (Museum of Civilizations) in Rome, Italy, the exhibition will remain on display till June 1, 2026.

According to Andrea Anastasio, director of the Italian Cultural Institute in New Delhi, the show covers a broad geographic and chronological range. “When you see objects coming from different parts of the world — from Rome, Gandhara, Iran, India, and China — and made across centuries, you begin to understand how connected these cultures were,” he tells us. The exhibition, he adds, covers periods ranging from the 2nd century BC to 17th and 18th centuries. It also explores early forms of globalisation during a period of intense exchange between the Greco-Roman world and South Asia.