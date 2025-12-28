Krishna Reddy’s centennial exhibition displays his artistic range and creative influences adapted from his friends

Winters are the perfect time for a quick escape from the City of Joy to the OG art haven – Santiniketan. And while you are at it, do not miss out this ongoing centennial exhibition on Krishna Reddy.

Artist Krishna Reddy is on display in Santiniketan

Reddy was an artist whose works not only stemmed from the pedagogical approach that he familiarised himself with during his time in Santiniketan, but also through the friendships forged in life. From his mentors, contemporaries to students, his bond with each are well-remembered and their individualistic approach to art also influenced his creative focus from time to time. The exhibition not only displays rare artworks by Reddy but also artworks his friends – Stanley William Hayter, Ramkinkar Baij, Benode Behari Mukherjee, Mona Saudi and others.