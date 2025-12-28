Krishna Reddy’s centennial exhibition displays his artistic range and creative influences adapted from his friends

Winters are the perfect time for a quick escape from the City of Joy to the OG art haven – Santiniketan. And while you are at it, do not miss out this ongoing centennial exhibition on Krishna Reddy.
Reddy was an artist whose works not only stemmed from the pedagogical approach that he familiarised himself with during his time in Santiniketan, but also through the friendships forged in life. From his mentors, contemporaries to students, his bond with each are well-remembered and their individualistic approach to art also influenced his creative focus from time to time. The exhibition not only displays rare artworks by Reddy but also artworks his friends – Stanley William Hayter, Ramkinkar Baij, Benode Behari Mukherjee, Mona Saudi and others.
In Krishna Reddy at 100: Of Friendships, a collaboration between Musui Art Foundation and Experimenter, one gets to understand the layers of this creative genius. Reddy’s works are a response to the socio-political and cultural situations around him. Whether it was the Great Famine of Bengal, pre-and post partition, a post-war Paris, or the avante garde modern art movement in SoHo, New York, Reddy lived through them all. His studio became a sanctuary for debates, dialogues, creative freedom and forming newer bonds. His works make him one of the earliest artists to recognise the power of collaboration. He breaks boundaries to become a trans-global artist of his time apart from being labeled as an empath.
Coming to his artistic style, his eye for details was commendable. He adapted his knowledge of sculpture making, printmaking and art and converged them into his own technique of simultaneous multi-colour viscosity printing. His specialisation transformed the world of printmaking through the use of metal plates which were the surface for his sculptural carvings.
On display are his iconic prints The Great Clown which has been made by juxtaposing variations of large prints side by side. The clever use of materials and ink make each print different and stand out in its own perspective. Another section displays his early prints from the 1950s and 60s. The different types of series and artworks, construed by the same artist, deliver an insight into his artistic range. Moreover, since each were made in different periods of time and in response to certain situations it also tells the viewers how Reddy’s thought process changed with time, instances and influences. Apart from his own works, also lies rare works of his friends that are interesting to view if one wants to gauge the range of influence and artistic difference between him and his friends.
Krishna Reddy at 100: Of Friendships is on display at Tokaroun, Santiniketan till March 21, 2026
