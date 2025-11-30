Khejur Gur: What goes behind the making of this caramelly Bengal delicacy

The sight that greeted us, almost at 10 metres interval from one another, was just as fascinating as interesting to be seen up close. When asked, we were informed that the date palm trees were cut appropriately to collect their sap in a bucket. While we didn’t get to see the cutting process since the buckets were already strongly attached, we did get a glimpse of the brownish sap falling gently drop by drop into the bucket, which would be later, collected, treated and turned into the delicious Khejur Gur.

What was interesting was that these breeds of date palm trees were a lot less tall than what one would imagine. These were mid-range trees and grew to a medium height.