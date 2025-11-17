Molcajete: The secret to perfect salsa and guacamole

If you are up for some salsa and guacamole then the best way to make it at home is to have a traditional molcajete. This Mexican mortar and pestle is made of pure volcanic basalt stone and is known for its ability to give texture and taste to the dish.
A molcajete is one of the ancient forms of kitchen tools used in the West. It has bowl which acts as the mortar and a pestle which is called the tejolote. Both the mortar and pestle are carved from basalt and are used for hand pounding or grinding spices and herbs, apart from making guacamole.
Like most things in the world, it is not uncommon to find duplicates in the market made of cement, resin and metals. However, you should be able to differentiate a real from a fake one. A real molcajete will be quite heavy and have irregular bumps in the make. Their colour is usually a matte one and if properly seasoned it will shed very little grit.
It is actually very easy to use a molcajete. But ideally use it away from granite or marbles as its weight may cause a quick crack on to it. First, grind garlic and salt in oil into a paste. Then add tomatoes, cilantro, onion etc for the salsa. Add the avocados at the last and push them gently instead of hard grinding or mashing. Actual guacamole should have some chunks of avocado intact.
Why is molcajete the unbiased maker of the best salsa and guacamole?
There are several reasons why molcajete serves you the best salsa and guacamole. The rough surface of the item itself adds a texture to the dish that you cannot achieve in stainless steel or mixer grainder created guacamole. Each of the ingredients is broken down and yet remains slightly chunky giving you a complete idea of what you are eating, albeit in a creamier form. Interestingly, the rock itself absorbs some of the seasoning that are used every time a guacamole is made and which each new pound, it releases the seasoning back to the dish. Hence, the seasoning is better than anywhere else. You can always chop your ingredients and throw them in the mixer, but the flavour and texture achieved while grinding in unparalleled. That is why you may have probably seen mothers and grandmother’s still using mortar and pestle to make pastes of various kinds.
The volcanic stone makes the pound remain cool for a long time resisting oxidation. Moreover, unlike metal, it does not react with the ingredients and the flavours remain intact. Moreover, the molcajete itself acts as a serving bowl and one can scoop directly from it after the dish is ready.
