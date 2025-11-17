Molcajete: The secret to perfect salsa and guacamole

A molcajete is one of the ancient forms of kitchen tools used in the West. It has bowl which acts as the mortar and a pestle which is called the tejolote. Both the mortar and pestle are carved from basalt and are used for hand pounding or grinding spices and herbs, apart from making guacamole.

Like most things in the world, it is not uncommon to find duplicates in the market made of cement, resin and metals. However, you should be able to differentiate a real from a fake one. A real molcajete will be quite heavy and have irregular bumps in the make. Their colour is usually a matte one and if properly seasoned it will shed very little grit.

It is actually very easy to use a molcajete. But ideally use it away from granite or marbles as its weight may cause a quick crack on to it. First, grind garlic and salt in oil into a paste. Then add tomatoes, cilantro, onion etc for the salsa. Add the avocados at the last and push them gently instead of hard grinding or mashing. Actual guacamole should have some chunks of avocado intact.