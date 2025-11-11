What is Kakigori, the Japanese art of shaved ice?

To start from the very beginning, Kakigori has its origins in the Heian period, which is approximately between 794 and 1185. Shaved ice back in those days used to be seen as a culinary luxury only for the consumption of the aristocrats. It wasn’t until the 19th century that shaved ice became commonplace and that too due to the availability of refrigeration techniques. Today, it is a delicacy that one should have at least once while visiting Japan.

Kakigori, is known for its unmatched texture. Light, fluffy and presented in a colourful manner where the flavour adds colour to it, Kakigori in the culinary world has become synonymous to being an art form rather than being just a dessert. To make it, blocks of ice are shaved into snowflake-like structures. The resulting shavings are very soft and delicate, unlike its other global counterparts, where one can actually hear the sound of ice being crushed by the teeth when eaten.

This ice shaving is topped with syrups, flavours, fruits, condensed milk, matcha, chocolate and various other mix-and-match toppings before being served. Some of the most common flavours include the classic strawberry or lemon. The more modern and experimental ones like mango and mascarpone, tiramisu etc. have also won over an audience. And some traditional Japanese flavours like matcha, roasted green tea, black sugar syrup and others.