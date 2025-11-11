What is Kakigori, the Japanese art of shaved ice?

How many times have you smiled with excitement whenever you have seen ice mounds drenched in different flavours and served as a street delicacy? Do you know that a refined form of Indian ice golas is available in Japan, as the Kakigori? But the Kakigori is an art of serving shaved ice with flavours. Here’s breaking down this wonderful dessert which dominates the Japanese streets and markets.
To start from the very beginning, Kakigori has its origins in the Heian period, which is approximately between 794 and 1185. Shaved ice back in those days used to be seen as a culinary luxury only for the consumption of the aristocrats. It wasn’t until the 19th century that shaved ice became commonplace and that too due to the availability of refrigeration techniques. Today, it is a delicacy that one should have at least once while visiting Japan.
Kakigori, is known for its unmatched texture. Light, fluffy and presented in a colourful manner where the flavour adds colour to it, Kakigori in the culinary world has become synonymous to being an art form rather than being just a dessert. To make it, blocks of ice are shaved into snowflake-like structures. The resulting shavings are very soft and delicate, unlike its other global counterparts, where one can actually hear the sound of ice being crushed by the teeth when eaten.
This ice shaving is topped with syrups, flavours, fruits, condensed milk, matcha, chocolate and various other mix-and-match toppings before being served. Some of the most common flavours include the classic strawberry or lemon. The more modern and experimental ones like mango and mascarpone, tiramisu etc. have also won over an audience. And some traditional Japanese flavours like matcha, roasted green tea, black sugar syrup and others.
Where lies the art?
One may now wonder what is so special in ice shavings that makes it an art. The secret lies in three steps. First, not just any water is used to make the ice which is being served. Mineral-rich water is used and it goes through a process of slow freeze to form that ice block, which will be shaved and served. Second, the texture of the ice shaving is what creates the magic. These textures are soft and smooth, not hard and pointy. Third, while what is being served is actually subtle tasting water, hardened into ice, but gives the dish its flavours are the additional toppings and the presentation.
