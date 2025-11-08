Japanese tea ceremony: Decoding the tea rituals of Japan

The Japanese tea drinking ceremony is nothing short of art unfolding step-by-step. In local language, it is called Chado or Sado, which means The Way of Tea. A beautiful blend of spirituality, hospitality and aesthetics contribute to the Japanese tea ceremony where one prepares the matcha and enjoys every process.

The philosophy of tea-drinking

Before taking a look at what goes in the actual ceremony, one needs to know that the entire Japanese tea ceremony rests on four pillars of philosophy. Wa means harmony between the people and their surroundings. Kei amounts to respecting even the smallest things like the utensil in which one blends the tea. Sei refers to achieving purity of the body, heart and the surroundings while Jaku means tranquility which is a result of mindfulness. These four pillars form the base of zen philosophy.

Delving into origins

Interestingly, the Japanese tea ceremony has its roots in China, where in zen monks in the 12th century brought matcha from. Almost three centuries later it was Sen no Rikyu who had perfected this art of Japanese tea ceremony incorporating the wabi sabi principles. Moreover, as time progressed, different schools of tea ceremonies sprang up like Urasenke or Mushanokoji-senke. However, no matter which school with its subtleties one experiences, the Japanese tea ceremony is one that is to be cherished for its philosophy, simplicity and perfection in imperfection.