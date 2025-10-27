3 things to know about Egyptian dining etiquette

Planning to go to Egypt? You cannot miss out on the culinary surprise that awaits you. From baked sweet potato as one of the most loveable street food to their national dish, the koshari, Egyptian food is full of flavours and nutrition. If you happen to share the table or sit for a meal with the locals, keep these three things Egyptian dining etiquettes in mind.
Egyptian dining etiquette are all about blending traditional approach with modern hospitality. Here’s what you need to know.
The art of hospitality
Locals are very well known for being great hosts. Suppose you have been invited for a meal with a local, keep in mind that there will be a lot of food on the table. Even if you are not a big eater, try to take a bite of everything that’s on the table because refusing food is noted as being rude and disrespectful. Moreover, tea and coffee which is usually had anytime of the day can sometimes be a very special social ritual at the end of any meal. It not only signifies the conclusion of the meal but also the fact that there was good company for it.
Eating with right hand
Another major part of Egyptian dining etiquettes is to eat right. Like most of the Middle Eastern cultures, people in Egypt too eat with their right hand. It is said that they consider it inappropriate to eat with the left hands. If you are sitting a group or sharing from a plate, consciously make use of your right hand while taking food off the plate. If you are using cutlery, even then the right hand is the primary hand used for eating.
Bread is a sacred must!
In Egyptian cuisine, bread, claims a pivotal space as the heart of every meal. In culinary cultures, bread can be synonymously put as life itself. In fact, the most common form of bread called aish baladi literally means local life. You would find bread on the table, freshly baked, in different shapes, sizes and flavours. They can be simply eaten, hot off the oven or used for scooping up side dishes and dips. In case, a piece of bread falls from your hand to the ground, the locals often pick it up, and kiss it as a symbol of respect towards it.
