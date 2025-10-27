3 things to know about Egyptian dining etiquette

Egyptian dining etiquette are all about blending traditional approach with modern hospitality. Here’s what you need to know.

The art of hospitality

Locals are very well known for being great hosts. Suppose you have been invited for a meal with a local, keep in mind that there will be a lot of food on the table. Even if you are not a big eater, try to take a bite of everything that’s on the table because refusing food is noted as being rude and disrespectful. Moreover, tea and coffee which is usually had anytime of the day can sometimes be a very special social ritual at the end of any meal. It not only signifies the conclusion of the meal but also the fact that there was good company for it.

Eating with right hand

Another major part of Egyptian dining etiquettes is to eat right. Like most of the Middle Eastern cultures, people in Egypt too eat with their right hand. It is said that they consider it inappropriate to eat with the left hands. If you are sitting a group or sharing from a plate, consciously make use of your right hand while taking food off the plate. If you are using cutlery, even then the right hand is the primary hand used for eating.