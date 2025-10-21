Trends

Did you know that you can actually ‘eat’ water in Japan?

While drinking water is the common verb associated with this life-saving liquid, at times you can add ‘eating’ to describe water consumption too
How to eat water?
In Japan, you may actually eat waterPexels
Are you wondering why the most basic verb used with water, that is drinking, is suddenly replaced by the word ‘eating’? Well, it is not incorrect because in Japan you can actually eat water and in more ways than one. While one is simply consumed for hydration, the other way is a delicious dessert. Let’s dig into it!

Can you actually ‘eat’ water?

If you want to consume water and leave no traces behind; if there are children with you who might drop water and wet their clothes, you are in hurry and some hydration, go to any supermarket and look for edible water pods. You might draw a parallel between Indian water packets, but the only difference is that while Indian water packets actually contain water in liquid form, the Japanese edible water pods contain a jelly-like form. Just open these water-cups, pop the jelly into your mouth and rehydrate yourself.

What is very interesting is the fact that these water cups were developed by a United Kingdom based start-up. But it became very popular in countries like Japan and some parts of South Asia and South-East Asia. These water cups are bio-degradable with an edible membrane made out of seaweeds. This means that not only is the product quenching your thirst, but also environmentally conscious.

Can you eat water?
You can eat water in its jelly-like form in Japan Pexels

Eating water as a dessert!

Another popular water-like item available in Japan is the Raindrop Cake or Mizu Shingen Mochi. It looks like a clear jelly and is usually in the shape of a water-droplet. Made of water and agar, derived from the seaweed, the dessert is served with kinako, roasted soyabean flour or kuromitsu, black sugar syrup. One bite and it melts in your mouth instantly. Thus many refer it to as eating water, as a dessert.  

In both the above cases you cannot chew and eat water in that sense, however, since they are both not in liquid form and almost semi-jelly form that is why they are referred to as ‘eating’ water in colloquial terms.

