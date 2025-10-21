Did you know that you can actually ‘eat’ water in Japan?

If you want to consume water and leave no traces behind; if there are children with you who might drop water and wet their clothes, you are in hurry and some hydration, go to any supermarket and look for edible water pods. You might draw a parallel between Indian water packets, but the only difference is that while Indian water packets actually contain water in liquid form, the Japanese edible water pods contain a jelly-like form. Just open these water-cups, pop the jelly into your mouth and rehydrate yourself.

What is very interesting is the fact that these water cups were developed by a United Kingdom based start-up. But it became very popular in countries like Japan and some parts of South Asia and South-East Asia. These water cups are bio-degradable with an edible membrane made out of seaweeds. This means that not only is the product quenching your thirst, but also environmentally conscious.