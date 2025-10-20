Food Facts: Jaggery powder or brown sugar, which should be on your plate?

With the world growing more conscious of the harmful effects of consuming regular sugar, healthy alternatives are coming in. Leading the way are jaggery powder and brown sugar, both of which are used quite often, have become regular ingredients in the kitchen and enhances the sweet taste in any dish, especially during baking or making desserts. But they are still sweeteners. Here’s looking at the health quotient of the two which might make you rethink your sweetener consumption.
Even though both jaggery powder and brown sugar serve the same purpose- to add that hint of sweetness to any dish- they are differently processed and have different constituents which affect the body differently. Here’s looking at how each is different from the other.
From the very beginning
Jaggery powder is a product which is less refines, with no added chemicals, in most cases and ranges from small granules which are golden to dark brown in colour. Brown sugar, on the other hand is comparatively more refined. It sometimes contains molasses which are added back to white sugar and is light to dark brown in colour.
Contents that matter
More than make or anything else, it’s the content of the alternative sweeteners which matter the most when it comes to consumption and health. While it is said that both jaggery powder and brown sugar contain almost same calories, which is 350+ kcal per 100 gms; jaggery powder contains slightly less (70-85%) sucrose than brown sugar (95% and above). Moreover, jaggery contains iron, calcium, potassium and magnesium while brown sugar has minimal nutrients. However, if one was to compare the glycemic index then jaggery powder has a higher per cent (84-95%) signaling that it can cause sudden spikes in blood sugar. Brown sugar has comparatively lesser index (64%) and is preferred for blood sugar control.
How to use?
Jaggery powder has a very earthy almost caramel-like taste. It usually forms clumps when dry but melts equally fast under heated conditions. It is used to make tea, sweets, and other Indian dishes. At times, even pure melted jaggery powder is eaten as a side with rotis or parathas. Brown sugar on the other hand as a very molasses flavour. It melts very easily and is a basic ingredient for making desserts, sauces and in baking.
Health-quotient
Often Jaggery is the preferred source of ‘organic’ sweetness which is also used in ayurveda or traditional medicines aimed for the gut, liver, detoxification, reducing bloating and aiding digestion. Brown sugar is just a taste enhancer. However, one must remember that over consumption of neither is recommended as it can lead to weight gain, tooth decay, diabetes, increased blood sugar etc.
