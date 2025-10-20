Food Facts: Jaggery powder or brown sugar, which should be on your plate?

Even though both jaggery powder and brown sugar serve the same purpose- to add that hint of sweetness to any dish- they are differently processed and have different constituents which affect the body differently. Here’s looking at how each is different from the other.

From the very beginning

Jaggery powder is a product which is less refines, with no added chemicals, in most cases and ranges from small granules which are golden to dark brown in colour. Brown sugar, on the other hand is comparatively more refined. It sometimes contains molasses which are added back to white sugar and is light to dark brown in colour.

Contents that matter

More than make or anything else, it’s the content of the alternative sweeteners which matter the most when it comes to consumption and health. While it is said that both jaggery powder and brown sugar contain almost same calories, which is 350+ kcal per 100 gms; jaggery powder contains slightly less (70-85%) sucrose than brown sugar (95% and above). Moreover, jaggery contains iron, calcium, potassium and magnesium while brown sugar has minimal nutrients. However, if one was to compare the glycemic index then jaggery powder has a higher per cent (84-95%) signaling that it can cause sudden spikes in blood sugar. Brown sugar has comparatively lesser index (64%) and is preferred for blood sugar control.