Halloween 2025: How to make variations of candy apples at home

Come Halloween and one of the images that might flash in front of your eyes is Snow White’s wicked mother disguised as a witch with a bright red apply in her hand. This theme has become a very common type of display or fancy dress for the festival. In fact candy apples are one of the most favoured treats during this time. While the basic way of making a candy apple is known to all, here’s how you can give it a Halloween twist by giving it a good colour or dress-up.
Making candy apple’s at home can be an engaging activity with your children. Here’s how to do it. Grab some small to medium apples. Check the variety depending on whether you want it tart or sweet. Collect some dried twigs, two cups of granulated sugar, ½ cup corn syrup, ¾ cups water, food colours like red, green, purple, black, orange and a candy thermometer. To prepare the apples wash them well. Remove all the stems and attach the dried twigs. To make the candy coating, combine sugar, corn syrup, and water in a saucepan. Stir until the sugar dissolves and the solution boils. You can add your choice of food colour as needed. Once the solution is ready, dip the apples and place them on a parchment paper to cool off and harden.
Black Apple Vibe
If you are having a very black and white vibe to your Halloween party then go for the candy apple which blends perfectly in. Make the candy mixture and add black edible food colour. Once the candy is dipped and hard, dust it with silver glitter. You can actually give your fruit bowl the look of a black cauldron and place a few candy apples on it to give it the feel that it’s a witch’s cauldron from here you can simply pick a black apple.
Blood dripping apples
Is it all red for you this Halloween or are you dressing up as a vampire for a Halloween party? Then don’t forget to get some blood dripped candy apply as gifts. Make the candy mixture and add red food colouring. Dip the apple in and once it hardens and thickens, take the rest of the candy mixture and pour it on top in light drips. After the dripping mixture hardens it would resemble blood drips on the apple. If you want to go a step ahead then you can also attach a vampire fang to the apple too make it look freshly bitten by a vampire.
Creepy dead!
For this version of candy apples, you will additionally need some gummy worms, sugar spider webs and fake edible bugs. You can go creative with the colours of the apples or even opt for a mix of colours. Try and use a half cut apple as well so that it resembles one which has been half eaten. Stick gummy worms on the insides of this half cut apple. Or put a large edible spider web on a black dusted with silver sparkle apple and make it all fun.
