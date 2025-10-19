Halloween 2025: How to make variations of candy apples at home

Black Apple Vibe

If you are having a very black and white vibe to your Halloween party then go for the candy apple which blends perfectly in. Make the candy mixture and add black edible food colour. Once the candy is dipped and hard, dust it with silver glitter. You can actually give your fruit bowl the look of a black cauldron and place a few candy apples on it to give it the feel that it’s a witch’s cauldron from here you can simply pick a black apple.

Blood dripping apples

Is it all red for you this Halloween or are you dressing up as a vampire for a Halloween party? Then don’t forget to get some blood dripped candy apply as gifts. Make the candy mixture and add red food colouring. Dip the apple in and once it hardens and thickens, take the rest of the candy mixture and pour it on top in light drips. After the dripping mixture hardens it would resemble blood drips on the apple. If you want to go a step ahead then you can also attach a vampire fang to the apple too make it look freshly bitten by a vampire.