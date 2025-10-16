Are you juicing wrong? 5 ways to extract more juice from fruits

Most citrus fruits, like grapefruit, lime, lemon, and oranges, are the ones which find their way to your countertops to be converted into fresh fruit juices. Here’s how you can get the juicing game right.

Heat matters

Years ago, in chemistry and physics classes, when we learnt that heat expands and cold contracts, that’s the right logic to use in this case. Cold fruits tend to hold the juices very compactly and not always all that the fruit has to offer be collected. Ideally, if you take the fruit out of the refrigerator, keep it on the countertop for a while so that it reaches room temperature. Moreover, you can just about warm it up in a microwave oven for 20-40 seconds before squeezing it out. Warming only loosens the fibres and helps in the flow of more juice, which is duly extracted.

Roll your fruit

Have you seen how in cookery shows the chef takes a whole lemon, rolls it once or twice on the countertop and then makes a cut to squeeze out the lemon juice? This actually has a lot of science attached to it. Rolling the fruit makes sure that the membranes are broken down, which releases more juice. Another option is that you squeeze it well between your palms at least 3-4 times so that the membranes loosen up.