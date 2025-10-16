Are you juicing wrong? 5 ways to extract more juice from fruits

How many times have you tried to squeeze fruits with your bare hands and found that after juicing, the collected juice has turned a bit bitter? Or before throwing away the peels, you felt that there could have been a tad bit more juice? While drinking fresh juice is highly recommended, the hacks of getting it done are equally needed. Here’s what you can do to extract the maximum from the fruits and enjoy fresh fruit juice all year round.
Most citrus fruits, like grapefruit, lime, lemon, and oranges, are the ones which find their way to your countertops to be converted into fresh fruit juices. Here’s how you can get the juicing game right.
Heat matters
Years ago, in chemistry and physics classes, when we learnt that heat expands and cold contracts, that’s the right logic to use in this case. Cold fruits tend to hold the juices very compactly and not always all that the fruit has to offer be collected. Ideally, if you take the fruit out of the refrigerator, keep it on the countertop for a while so that it reaches room temperature. Moreover, you can just about warm it up in a microwave oven for 20-40 seconds before squeezing it out. Warming only loosens the fibres and helps in the flow of more juice, which is duly extracted.
Roll your fruit
Have you seen how in cookery shows the chef takes a whole lemon, rolls it once or twice on the countertop and then makes a cut to squeeze out the lemon juice? This actually has a lot of science attached to it. Rolling the fruit makes sure that the membranes are broken down, which releases more juice. Another option is that you squeeze it well between your palms at least 3-4 times so that the membranes loosen up.
Cut it right
Sometimes, the way you cut the fruit also has a part to play in how much juice you can extract at the end of the day. Usually, you tend to cut it in half from the middle. But experts say it is better to cut it in half from top to bottom. This means you expose more juice sacks, and the quantity of juice collected is more.
The salt magic
Salt has many uses, and one of them can be applied here. It is well known that salt is used whenever you want to draw out more moisture. Applying the same rule, once you cut the fruit length-wise, sprinkle some salt and wait a while. After the salt has done its magic, squeeze it well enough, and you will see that it helps draw out more moisture and juice from the fruit.
Pierce it well
Take the whole fruit and make a small side cut. It should not be very wide, just good enough to be able to squeeze in a spoon or a fork. Once the cutlery is inside, give it a good rotation so that it releases the juice sacs. Take out the cutlery and then start juicing the fruit. You would see that you are collecting more juice than usual.
