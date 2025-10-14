Halloween 2025: All about pumpkin spice and how to use it

How to use pumpkin spice while making Halloween dishes?

Coming to Halloween, a touch of pumpkin spice acts as magic and gives all the right flavours to your dishes. While it may not be specifically written all over the recipe, pumpkin spice acts as the flavouring agent you didn’t know you needed. For cupcakes, add one or two teaspoon of this magic mix to the cupcake batter to enhance the flavours. While making the dough for cookies, throw in a tablespoon of pumpkin spice and you might just see your guests almost biting onto their fingers after finishing off the cookies. This spice is an essential ingredient for most pumpkin-oriented dishes. Use a tad bit for your pumpkin pies, sprinkle over popcorn to give a flavour or lattes to make it pumpkin spice latte. Moving over sweets and desserts, they can be used for making Roasted pumpkin and potatoes or squash soup.

Thus, pumpkin spice is the feel good spice and flavour enhancer that you need to have in your kitchen during this season for all your trick o treats and cosy coffee mornings.