Halloween 2025: All about pumpkin spice and how to use it

It is autumn and the time for Halloween! But when it comes to preparing the dishes for the festivities pumpkin spice always comes up as the main ingredient. Did you know that it is very easy to make it at home with a few everyday ingredients in your kitchen shelf? Pumpkin spice can be stored for quite some time and used as required to make sweet and savoury dishes. Here’s all you need to know about this wonderful spice mix.
Fun Fact: Pumpkin Spice has a unique name which would automatically bend you towards thinking that it contains pumpkin- but it doesn’t. It was initially used in dishes made with pumpkin to complement the vegetable’s flavour and hence retain its name as pumpkin spice. Throughout Autumn and winter, this spice mix comes handy in making all sorts of dishes in your kitchen, and with a flavour which distinctly reminds you of winter.
This spice mix requires only four to five ingredients – cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, clove and allspice (optional). You can easily make it at home and keep. Ideally make it batches right before house parties or occasions, so that you can use up all the freshly made spice; and then make another batch for your regular use. Here’s what you need to make this spice at home. Take 3 tbsp ground cinnamon; 2 tsp ground ginger; 2 tsp ground nutmeg; 1.5 tsp ground cloves; and 1.5 tsp ground allspice. Mix all the ingredients well and store them in an air-tight container.
How to use pumpkin spice while making Halloween dishes?
Coming to Halloween, a touch of pumpkin spice acts as magic and gives all the right flavours to your dishes. While it may not be specifically written all over the recipe, pumpkin spice acts as the flavouring agent you didn’t know you needed. For cupcakes, add one or two teaspoon of this magic mix to the cupcake batter to enhance the flavours. While making the dough for cookies, throw in a tablespoon of pumpkin spice and you might just see your guests almost biting onto their fingers after finishing off the cookies. This spice is an essential ingredient for most pumpkin-oriented dishes. Use a tad bit for your pumpkin pies, sprinkle over popcorn to give a flavour or lattes to make it pumpkin spice latte. Moving over sweets and desserts, they can be used for making Roasted pumpkin and potatoes or squash soup.
Thus, pumpkin spice is the feel good spice and flavour enhancer that you need to have in your kitchen during this season for all your trick o treats and cosy coffee mornings.
