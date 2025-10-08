Here’s how you can set up a high tea tray at home

Setting up a high tea tray isn’t rocket science. But you need to be clear about a few things before going ahead. Ideally hi-tea is arranged for a small group of people say four to five who can sit comfortably and exchange quality time. So, decide where you want to host it, inside the house or outside on a rooftop or in your backyard. Once the tables and chairs have been set up, here what you need to do.

Tiered flavours!

A high tea is often synonymous with tiered trays and platters. This is a three layered stand where the smallest plate / tier is on the top and is reserved for desserts like macarons, cupcakes, tarts, fruits along with cream, hot chocolate and other kinds of dips. The middle layer is usually made to hold warm scones and condiments like jam, cream or butter, tea cake, bread slices etc. The bottom and the largest layer offer all kinds of savoury items like finger sandwiches of one or assorted kinds, quiches, cheese bites, etc. If serving sandwiches then trim the crust and cut them into triangles. All food should be finger foods.