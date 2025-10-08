Here’s how you can set up a high tea tray at home

With autumn knocking on your doorstep and winter not far behind, it is the perfect time for arranging small get-togethers with friends and families over hi-tea. And when you do arrange for a hi-tea party, make sure that you play the best hostess and set your table and hi-tea setup to perfection. If it’s your first time setting up, then here are some cues to help you along.
Hacks to set up the hi-tea tray for your house parties
Setting up a high tea tray isn’t rocket science. But you need to be clear about a few things before going ahead. Ideally hi-tea is arranged for a small group of people say four to five who can sit comfortably and exchange quality time. So, decide where you want to host it, inside the house or outside on a rooftop or in your backyard. Once the tables and chairs have been set up, here what you need to do.
Tiered flavours!
A high tea is often synonymous with tiered trays and platters. This is a three layered stand where the smallest plate / tier is on the top and is reserved for desserts like macarons, cupcakes, tarts, fruits along with cream, hot chocolate and other kinds of dips. The middle layer is usually made to hold warm scones and condiments like jam, cream or butter, tea cake, bread slices etc. The bottom and the largest layer offer all kinds of savoury items like finger sandwiches of one or assorted kinds, quiches, cheese bites, etc. If serving sandwiches then trim the crust and cut them into triangles. All food should be finger foods.
Tasty Tea
As the name suggests, high tea is incomplete without the actual tea. Opt for mild flavours like Earl Grey, Darjeeling first Flush, English Breakfast or Chamomile. Place a milk pot separately as many would prefer to add milk on their own to the tea and some might want to go milk-free. Place a small sugar-bowl with sugar cubes and sugar free with tongs or spoon. Maple syrup or honey can be placed as well as substitutes. Should you prefer a small plate with lemon slices, it can be added to this arrangement.
Set the Centrepiece
The tiered tray becomes the centre-piece or the main attraction of the high tea arrangement. All other set-ups including tea cups and cutlery is placed around it to the convenience of the sitting order of the guests.
