Luchi, halwa-puri & more: What festive foods say about Dussehra

Although our family moved frequently across India, the rituals remained constant, even as we absorbed new culinary influences from wherever we lived. In Gujarat, it was impossible to ignore the city streets on Dussehra morning, filled with the aroma of fafda served alongside sticky jalebi. In Maharashtra, puran poli was pressed into our repertoire, a dish as festive as it is comforting. Each region, I realised, had its own way of weaving food into the narrative of triumph and renewal.

Now that I am married into a Bengali household, my own kitchen has become a meeting point of these food traditions. Lunch on Dussehra still features the kaali dal and chawal of my childhood, a tether to the North Indian rituals I grew up with. By evening, however, we join the community at the Pujo pandal, where the tables are laid with a quintessential Bengali feast.

A fragrant mutton preparation, symbolic of both sacrifice and the goddess’s victory over the asuras, is always the centrepiece. Alongside it are dishes that speak of the season and the soil: phulkopi roast with its charred edges and hint of sweetness from winter cauliflower, a silky matar paneer that balances richness with freshness, and the delicate, ghee-laden gobindobhog pulao, its short-grained rice perfumed with garam masala and garnished with cashews and raisins.

There will almost always be mochar chop or fish cutlet to begin the meal, luchis that puff up like little clouds, aloo posto redolent with mustard, and a variety of fish curries that tie the feast together.