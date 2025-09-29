Durga Puja 2025: Kolkata chef Dyuti Banerjee recalls the culinary evolution during Durga Puja while growing up

“The earliest memories of Durga Puja are with my grandmother when we used to ride a rickshaw and go pandal hopping in the afternoon when it wasn’t very crowded”, she says, adding that the concept of theme Pujas were non-existent back in 1993 -94. She recalls, “ Every idol more or less looked the same, except maybe their colours. The only variety we had as kids was maybe this Ganesh idol is healthy, and that Ganesh idol is on a diet, or his colour was white or pink etc. And we used to enjoy that a lot.”

Like most Bengali households, a stopover at the relatives was always on the cards. “After pandal hopping, we used to end up in a relative’s house, and pre-Bijoya eating used to start with Nadu and Nimki. I also used to visit my pishi’s (paternal aunt) house, where I could experience a community Durga Puja. Moreover, all the children of the house used to put up programs, and I used to participate there. So, that was a high point.”

Interestingly, she takes us through one of the most common cold drinks today was just introduced to the market when she was about six years old. She mentions, “I remember in one stall a new cold drink was being sampled…and that was Fanta. Before that, we only used to have Gold Spot as the go-to orange drink. If I’m not mistaken, this was in 1995-96. Moreover, Kwality changed to Kwality Walls, the ice cream brand, and the world of ice cream evolved for us. Back then, the ice cream cones used to be very light, airy and orange in colour, starkly different from the waffle cones available today. After one scoop of ice cream, the bottom became so soggy that the challenge was to finish the ice cream before it touched the bottom. It always ended up with a stain in my new clothes.”