Tangzhong: The secret behind Japanese milk breads

Before going deeper into the process itself and how it affects the texture of the breads, it is worth noting what the entire process is about. Tangzhong is a paste which is a result of cooking water or milk with flour at a temperature of 65 degree centigrade. Usually, a unit of flour is cooked with five units of water or milk to attain a thick consistency. This process allows the flour to absorb more moisture than it normally does.

What seems to be a very normal process of mixing flour with milk or water actually has science behind it that attributes the Japanese milk bread its look, texture, and taste. Primarily, this kind of cooking helps the flour to attain the consistency of gelatin and in turn locks in moisture, which is retained throughout the subsequent processes of kneading, proofing, or baking. The dough which is formed when Tangzhong is used, is softer in comparison to other types of doughs and does not dry out easily because it is all about retaining the moisture. This also paves the way for a longer shelf life of the bread.