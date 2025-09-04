Greek Yogurt: Tribute to origins or a marketing genius?

Before delving into understanding the mystery behind the name, it is important to take a quick look at what the item is. To make it simple, Greek Yogurt is derived by straining the excess whey from a regular yogurt. This residue is thick in texture, creamier in looks, and is also richer in protein.

It is made by heating milk to remove unwanted bacteria and then cooling it. Additional bacterial cultures are added to the mixture, which aids the process of fermentation. The more time you give it to ferment, the tangier the taste it has. Till now, the steps amount to how a regular yogurt is made. But to make it a Greek Yogurt in particular, the next step is crucial. After fermentation is done, the mixture is strained, which removes the whey. The straining process is repeated at least two to three times. The residue left is called the Greek Yogurt.

But why ‘Greek’ is the question that ponders in every mind. It could have been named in any other way. To derive a conclusion regarding that, one needs to trace back the evolution of Greek Yogurt. For centuries, this style of yogurt has been made and popularised in countries like Turkey, Greece, Lebanon, and the surrounding region. Due to the fact that it is made by straining, it is also called strained yogurt. In fact, its Greek name, straggisto, means ‘ strained yogurt’.