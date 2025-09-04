Greek Yogurt: Tribute to origins or a marketing genius?
Every time you make a grocery list or start looking for unflavoured yogurt in the aisles of a supermarket, do you consciously look for just yogurt or Greek Yogurt? Have you ever wondered why this classic food item is called that? Let’s try to decode the nomenclature behind this famous item, which always finds a place in the kitchens and in many recipes.
Why is it called Greek yogurt?
Before delving into understanding the mystery behind the name, it is important to take a quick look at what the item is. To make it simple, Greek Yogurt is derived by straining the excess whey from a regular yogurt. This residue is thick in texture, creamier in looks, and is also richer in protein.
It is made by heating milk to remove unwanted bacteria and then cooling it. Additional bacterial cultures are added to the mixture, which aids the process of fermentation. The more time you give it to ferment, the tangier the taste it has. Till now, the steps amount to how a regular yogurt is made. But to make it a Greek Yogurt in particular, the next step is crucial. After fermentation is done, the mixture is strained, which removes the whey. The straining process is repeated at least two to three times. The residue left is called the Greek Yogurt.
But why ‘Greek’ is the question that ponders in every mind. It could have been named in any other way. To derive a conclusion regarding that, one needs to trace back the evolution of Greek Yogurt. For centuries, this style of yogurt has been made and popularised in countries like Turkey, Greece, Lebanon, and the surrounding region. Due to the fact that it is made by straining, it is also called strained yogurt. In fact, its Greek name, straggisto, means ‘ strained yogurt’.
Greek Yogurt was popularised by several brands in Greece, and when they started looking towards global expansion around the 1990s, they launched it in the USA markets. It was a strategic decision to point to the fact that the variety originated in Greece and was different from the ones found in the USA, which were thinner in texture. But it wasn't until a Turkish company founded by immigrant Hamdi Ulukaya that started selling Greek-style yogurt that the name actually stuck with the people. The product started being sold as a protein-rich, healthy item, which was made traditionally and was associated with a Mediterranean culinary practice and lifestyle.
From then on, the generic name Greek Yogurt became the identity of this style of yogurt. Today, it is also produced in other parts of the globe and sold as Greek Yogurt. Thus, it can be safely concluded that the region of origin, its style of making, and apt marketing, together can be attributed to the product getting its name.
