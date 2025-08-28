Remove grease from kitchen utensils with these three magic ingredients

Looking for an easy way to get rid of all the grease from your utensils? Here are three hacks that you can keep handy. These include always-found ingredients in your kitchen and go very cost effective on your pockets.

Baking soda and dish wash

Baking soda is the silent magic ingredient which works its charm on any kind of cleaning purpose. All you have to do is mix Baking soda with your regular dish washing soap to form a paste. Apply this paste to all the grease-filled areas that are haunting you. Keep it on for some time and rinse it with warm water scrubbing well all the way. There is a simple logic to this magic paste. Baking soda takes on the role of an abrasive agent and cuts through the hardened grease while dish washing liquid helps in removing the oil.