Remove grease from kitchen utensils with these three magic ingredients

Often with regular use you would notice that your utensils might become greasy. Sometimes, when it is exposed to the heat for a long time, the pot or pan bottoms turn oily and greasy. These are normal but what really takes time is to get rid of the grease and oil. Sometimes, no matter how hard you scrub or wipe, there’s always some traces which are left behind. And most importantly, what happens is that the quality of the utensil starts degrading or scratches are formed due to this continuous rubbing. But, here are three simple and effective ways through which you can remove the grease stains with kitchen-found ingredients.
Baking soda and dish wash
Baking soda is the silent magic ingredient which works its charm on any kind of cleaning purpose. All you have to do is mix Baking soda with your regular dish washing soap to form a paste. Apply this paste to all the grease-filled areas that are haunting you. Keep it on for some time and rinse it with warm water scrubbing well all the way. There is a simple logic to this magic paste. Baking soda takes on the role of an abrasive agent and cuts through the hardened grease while dish washing liquid helps in removing the oil.
Vinegar splash
Take a cup of white vinegar and heat it up. Be careful that the vinegar should be hot but not reach boiling temperature. Pour this mixture into a spray bottle and spray it on to the utensils. Allow it to stay on for a while and then rinse it off. The heat activates the acidity of the vinegar which helps in cutting through the rigidity of grease.
Scrub it with lemon
Take a lemon and cut it in half. Dip the half in salt and rub it well over the greasy area. Let is stay for a while and then rinse it with warm water. Lemon in this case acts as a natural agent that removes grease while salt provides the base for a good scrub which lifts off the grease from the utensils.
