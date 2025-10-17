Halloween 2025: 5 ways to use leftover or excess candies

Creative decorations

Are you into baking? Then now is the time to get your mittens on and bake the best cakes, cupcakes and other goodies. And while you are at it, don’t forget to decorate them with a quick chocolate/ candy treat on top. For chocolate flavour baked goods, you can use direct chocolate pieces or grate them; or you can add some contrast by topping it up with fruit-based candies.

Re-use for advent calendars

One very creative ways to re-use chocolates and candies is to plan advent calendars with them. These can be hand-made calendars that can be used as gifts. Sweets can be sorted as per the likes of the person to whom you are gifting or their personalities. If they are experimental, then go all out with the kinds of candies you can put in so that they would try something new.

Head to the kitchen

Assemble all the candies and head straight to the kitchen. Take a handful of different candies and crush them. Sprinkle them on top of melted chocolate layers and once dried break them up to create chocolate barks. If you are baking gingerbread houses or cookies, then you can keep the colourful candies for decorations. All marshmallows can go into marshmallow roast evenings or hot chocolate? You can prepare a jar of crushed candies and use them as toppings to turn boring –looking cakes colourful or top up your home-made ice cream cones with it. If preserved well in air-tight containers, these would remain fresh for at least four to six months.