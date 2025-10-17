Halloween 2025: 5 ways to use leftover or excess candies

Got too much candies and too little space to keep them? Wondering what it is that you can do with all your Halloween treasures? Here are five quick tips that can come handy.
Here’s what you can do with your cauldron loads of Halloween candies.
Donate
Remember there are always some people who might not be able to celebrate all festivals with the sheer joy and happiness that you do, because they keep duty first or protecting the front lines. And with every occasion, the joy of giving only increases the happiness, you can sort your candies and chocolates and donate them to the underprivileged or use up in class-room parties or simply send it across to first responders and brighten up their festive season.
Use as game prizes
If you are having a birthday party right after Halloween, then candies and chocolates are definitely taken care of in a big way. Collect all the excess ones and store them in a piñata. That will surely be the major highlight of the birthday party. Even if there are no birthdays, you can store the candies well out of reach of children and treat them to one or two as rewards.
Creative decorations
Are you into baking? Then now is the time to get your mittens on and bake the best cakes, cupcakes and other goodies. And while you are at it, don’t forget to decorate them with a quick chocolate/ candy treat on top. For chocolate flavour baked goods, you can use direct chocolate pieces or grate them; or you can add some contrast by topping it up with fruit-based candies.
Re-use for advent calendars
One very creative ways to re-use chocolates and candies is to plan advent calendars with them. These can be hand-made calendars that can be used as gifts. Sweets can be sorted as per the likes of the person to whom you are gifting or their personalities. If they are experimental, then go all out with the kinds of candies you can put in so that they would try something new.
Head to the kitchen
Assemble all the candies and head straight to the kitchen. Take a handful of different candies and crush them. Sprinkle them on top of melted chocolate layers and once dried break them up to create chocolate barks. If you are baking gingerbread houses or cookies, then you can keep the colourful candies for decorations. All marshmallows can go into marshmallow roast evenings or hot chocolate? You can prepare a jar of crushed candies and use them as toppings to turn boring –looking cakes colourful or top up your home-made ice cream cones with it. If preserved well in air-tight containers, these would remain fresh for at least four to six months.
