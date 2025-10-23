Kitchen Hacks: How to work efficiently with your gloves on?

Most people prefer to work with bare hands in the kitchen, but at times during catering services, in professional restaurants and hotels, or even if you have developed any allergies, one tends to wear gloves while working. For those who are not used to working with gloves, it can be quite tedious for the first few days, that is why, we bring you some kitchen hacks for working with your gloves on, so that you don’t have to bear the discomfort of it all.
Here’s what you can do while having to work with your gloves on.
Take your pick
Choose the right gloves which would not cause much discomfort to the skin due to its material or wearing it for long duration. Ideally nitrile gloves work best. For a better grip on utensils you can opt for textured gloves and definitely powder-free ones so that your food does not get contaminated.
No slipping
Gloves may at times become slippery due to sweat, heat or being wet. Ideally to prevent utensils or accessories like knives from slipping, rub a bit of salt or clean surfaces with dry towel to reduce any slips. Microfibre towels also help in absorbing wetness from the gloves, so keep one handy. Moreover, if you are kneading dough or working with dry and wet ingredients, grease the glove with slight oil or dust it with cornstarch to keep working effectively. Further, usage of gloves friendly utensils like tongs or spatulas prevent slipping.
More than a pair
Never rely on only one pair of gloves while you are working. Always keep two to three near you. This is because when it becomes unmanageable to work with the existing pair, quickly opt for a fresh one.
The Rule of One-hand
Whenever you are working with gloves, always try to keep one hand dry and clean; and the other can be dirty. This is especially true when you have to season meats and fish.
Touch-screen woes
One big worry that many of you have while using gloves is how to go about instructing equipments which are mostly touch screens or touch buttons today. In such circumstances either use the knuckle or wrap a foil on your finger and then wear the gloves. This will allow you to press the buttons and manage touch screens with ease.
Odour Protection
Gloves protect your hand while handling pungent items like garlic, ginger, onions, or ones that can cause stains like coffee or turmeric. For further odour control, rub little lemon juice. This would not let the pungent smell linger on the gloves and also helps in removing any stains that might have been caused.
Efficient removal
After you are done with the chores, place your hands with the gloves on under the tap water to wash off any dirt. Then peel it backwards from your wrist to completely remove them. If they are one-time-use gloves then throw them in the bin or else place them for washing.
