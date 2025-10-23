Kitchen Hacks: How to work efficiently with your gloves on?

Here’s what you can do while having to work with your gloves on.

Take your pick

Choose the right gloves which would not cause much discomfort to the skin due to its material or wearing it for long duration. Ideally nitrile gloves work best. For a better grip on utensils you can opt for textured gloves and definitely powder-free ones so that your food does not get contaminated.

No slipping

Gloves may at times become slippery due to sweat, heat or being wet. Ideally to prevent utensils or accessories like knives from slipping, rub a bit of salt or clean surfaces with dry towel to reduce any slips. Microfibre towels also help in absorbing wetness from the gloves, so keep one handy. Moreover, if you are kneading dough or working with dry and wet ingredients, grease the glove with slight oil or dust it with cornstarch to keep working effectively. Further, usage of gloves friendly utensils like tongs or spatulas prevent slipping.

More than a pair

Never rely on only one pair of gloves while you are working. Always keep two to three near you. This is because when it becomes unmanageable to work with the existing pair, quickly opt for a fresh one.