Trends

Kitchen Hacks: How to work efficiently with your gloves on?

Wearing gloves in the kitchen while working, here’s what to keep in mind
Kitchen hands to work efficiently with gloves on
How to work with gloves on your hands? Pexels
Published on
Updated on
3 min read

Most people prefer to work with bare hands in the kitchen, but at times during catering services, in professional restaurants and hotels, or even if you have developed any allergies, one tends to wear gloves while working. For those who are not used to working with gloves, it can be quite tedious for the first few days, that is why, we bring you some kitchen hacks for working with your gloves on, so that you don’t have to bear the discomfort of it all.

How to work effectively with gloves on your hands?

Here’s what you can do while having to work with your gloves on.

Take your pick

Choose the right gloves which would not cause much discomfort to the skin due to its material or wearing it for long duration. Ideally nitrile gloves work best. For a better grip on utensils you can opt for textured gloves and definitely powder-free ones so that your food does not get contaminated.

No slipping

Gloves may at times become slippery due to sweat, heat or being wet. Ideally to prevent utensils or accessories like knives from slipping, rub a bit of salt or clean surfaces with dry towel to reduce any slips. Microfibre towels also help in absorbing wetness from the gloves, so keep one handy. Moreover, if you are kneading dough or working with dry and wet ingredients, grease the glove with slight oil or dust it with cornstarch to keep working effectively. Further, usage of gloves friendly utensils like tongs or spatulas prevent slipping.

More than a pair

Never rely on only one pair of gloves while you are working. Always keep two to three near you. This is because when it becomes unmanageable to work with the existing pair, quickly opt for a fresh one.

Gloves on in the kitchen, no problems! Here are hacks to work with them
How to work with your gloves on?Pexels

The Rule of One-hand

Whenever you are working with gloves, always try to keep one hand dry and clean; and the other can be dirty. This is especially true when you have to season meats and fish.  

Touch-screen woes

One big worry that many of you have while using gloves is how to go about instructing equipments which are mostly touch screens or touch buttons today. In such circumstances either use the knuckle or wrap a foil on your finger and then wear the gloves. This will allow you to press the buttons and manage touch screens with ease.

Odour Protection

Gloves protect your hand while handling pungent items like garlic, ginger, onions, or ones that can cause stains like coffee or turmeric. For further odour control, rub little lemon juice. This would not let the pungent smell linger on the gloves and also helps in removing any stains that might have been caused.  

Efficient removal

After you are done with the chores, place your hands with the gloves on under the tap water to wash off any dirt. Then peel it backwards from your wrist to completely remove them. If they are one-time-use gloves then throw them in the bin or else place them for washing.  

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsAppTelegram and YouTube channels.    

Kitchen hands to work efficiently with gloves on
We take you through the culinary sights that welcome winter
Kitchen hands
Wear gloves

Related Stories

No stories found.