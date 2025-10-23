We take you through the culinary sights that welcome winter

For me, Diwali has always been the prelude to winter—that soft moment when the golden light lingers a little longer and the city feels both tired and tender. A few mornings ago, I stopped by our local subzi mandi and noticed the shift of seasons unfolding in plain sight. The summer gourds have begun to retreat, making space for the bright abundance of winter: rosy radishes, crisp cauliflower, bundles of methi, palak, and mustard leaves tied with jute string, and carrots that looked as though someone had polished them for display.

“Yeh mausam sabse pyara hai bechne ke liye,” said Ram Kishore, our neighbourhood sabziwala, as he adjusted the heap of red carrots on his cart. “Sab log khush hote hain nayi sabzi dekh ke.” He wasn’t wrong. There’s an unmistakable joy that winter brings to the markets—people leaning in to sniff fresh methi, negotiating over cauliflower sizes, and stuffing their bags till they bulge. No app delivery could ever recreate that thrill.

When I was little, winter meant standing beside my grandmother in the courtyard, helping her spread out thin batons of carrots, turnips and cauliflower on a white sheet. She would hum old songs as she sprinkled them with turmeric and salt, the sun catching the silver of her hair. By evening, the vegetables would glisten, ready to be bottled into gajar-gobhi-shalgam achar—that tangy Punjabi pickle which could make even a plain paratha taste festive. For me, it wasn’t just food; it was the smell of home in a jar.