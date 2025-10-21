Kitchen Hacks: How to prevent apple slices from browning?
Have you noticed that after keeping apple slices or cut apples in the open, it starts browning in a while? This is because of the oxidation process, where the apples are exposed to the oxygen in the air and this result in the surface of the fruit becoming brownish. Brown apples definitely don’t mean that they are non edible, but it just creates a barrier between the consumer and the fruit. However, it can be prevent with some quick and easy steps. Here’s what you can do.
Let brown apple slices not be a deterrent to enjoying the sweetness of the fruit. Here’s how you can keep them fresh and crisp.
Lemon is the Key!
Take a bowl of water and add a tablespoon of lemon juice, orange juice or even pineapple juice. Place the cut up apple slices in this water. This citrus solution slows down the process of oxidation and prevents the fruit from browning. An alternative to this is to use a Vitamin C solution
Icy Cold Water
Yes cold water gives you the chills, especially in the winter. But it has its own advantages. Just place the cut up apple slices in a bowl of icy cold water. Cold water prevents air to reach the surface of the apple and thereby stops the oxidation process for a while. This is suitable for a short term protection only, just as long as the water is cold.
Salt water solution
If you are preparing breakfast which will be consumed shortly, or making a lunch box for your children, then take a bowl and add half a teaspoon of salt to it. Once the salt dissolves place the cut apple slices. Let it soak for five minutes and then rinse it with fresh water to remove the salty taste. You can then place them in an air tight container for lunch or just eat it right away.
Enzymatic reaction
Take a bowl of honey water and soak in the apple slices. Honey acts as a natural enzyme which stops it from browning. Also, it enhances the sweetness factor of the already sweet and juicy fruit.
