Kitchen Hacks: How to prevent apple slices from browning?

Let brown apple slices not be a deterrent to enjoying the sweetness of the fruit. Here’s how you can keep them fresh and crisp.

Lemon is the Key!

Take a bowl of water and add a tablespoon of lemon juice, orange juice or even pineapple juice. Place the cut up apple slices in this water. This citrus solution slows down the process of oxidation and prevents the fruit from browning. An alternative to this is to use a Vitamin C solution

Icy Cold Water

Yes cold water gives you the chills, especially in the winter. But it has its own advantages. Just place the cut up apple slices in a bowl of icy cold water. Cold water prevents air to reach the surface of the apple and thereby stops the oxidation process for a while. This is suitable for a short term protection only, just as long as the water is cold.