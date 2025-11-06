Why Houjicha, not Matcha, is Japan’s most calming cup of tea

Matcha may be the face on the billboard, but houjicha is the soul in the back alley café — the kind you only find if you wander off the main street and follow the smell of something quietly roasting.

Houjicha is what matcha drinks when it needs a breather

Born in Kyoto sometime in the late 1920s, houjicha wasn’t born from ceremony; it was born from thrift. Houjicha was the brainchild of tea merchants who decided to roast leftover green tea leaves instead of wasting them. Because waste not, want not. Resourceful? Absolutely. Delicious? Shockingly so. That single act of thrift gave birth to Japan’s most calming cup of tea. Japan’s most accidental masterpiece.

This is not your influencer’s green tea. Matcha comes in screaming green, all antioxidants and ambition. Houjicha smells like warmth and autumn.