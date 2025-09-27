German cafe goes viral for declaring war on matcha

Taking to Instagram, Dritan posted the picture of the poster which has since gone viral and has more than 900,000 likes on social media.

As part of this "anti-matcha campaign", Dritan Alsela also shared slogans on Instagram which read, "Coffee lovers of all nations, unite against matcha". The poster on the gate of his cafe also said, "This is a coffee establishment. Respect the beans", taking a direct jab at matcha lovers.

Social media had a fun day with the Instagram post and joked about the interesting and unique stand that the barista had taken while others shared their insights.

"As I am Japanese love matcha. I totally agree with this. Matcha trend is overrated in westerner. Pouring the milk, honey, strawberry or whatever. It is kind of offending the real matcha culture, How we’re supposed to drink it as just straight with hot water", commented an user.

"I don't care much about matcha drinkers but I would most definitely visit you just for this sign", said another.

Another Instagram user said, "Don't get me wrong, I love matcha but that stuff don't belong in a coffee shop".

"I don't understand how people love matcha. I mean, honestly I really wanted to like it but it tastes like grass," another commenter joked.

While the matcha trend has taken over the world, people are still divided in their opinions about whether it tastes good or absolutely disgusting!